‘Hogwarts Legacy’ looks to be the Harry Potter game we were promised

Hogwarts Legacy, if PlayStation’s latest State of Play is to be believed, could be the definitive depiction of the world of Harry Potter.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated video game titles of 2022, and with that mantle comes the weight of great expectations.

If today’s State of Play event is representative of the game’s ambition, level of polish and respect for the source material, it just might be one of the best video game tie-ins of all time.

Fulfilling the dreams of Harry Potter fans the world over, Hogwarts Legacy places players in the shoes of a wizard or witch of their design. That’s right, rather than slinking into the role of one of JK Rowling’s iconic characters, fans will have the freedom to create their own student of magic.

The State of Play event demonstrated an in-depth character creation system where player choice goes deeper than appearance. This is apt, as Hogwarts Legacy appears to be taking on the framework of an action RPG with solid open-world design principles.

That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. pic.twitter.com/Lw84hs1Pdx — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) March 17, 2022

A breathtaking world to explore

As suggested before, you will take on the role of a young wizard/witch that has been chosen by fate. The story appears to be analogous to the Harry Potter books and films, although it takes place in the 1800s.

What I found most impressive about the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play event was the level of detail Portkey Games have painted the world with. If this video accurately portrays the game, it might well be the definitive representation of JK Rowlings’ world of magic; that’s saying something considering the success of the Harry Potter films.

And these details of which I speak aren’t only confined to the school grounds of Hogwarts – the surrounding areas left me stunned. Honestly, from gorgeous horizons to realistic weather conditions, the world of Hogwarts Legacy is breathtaking. I’m talking Elden Ring levels of breathtaking.

It should also be noted that the game appears to be populated with a wonderfully diverse range of characters. The Harry Potter archetypes are alive and well, but the development team have been given enough freedom to craft something fresh and new.

Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

At this stage, the gameplay of Hogwarts Legacy seems to be split into two distinct halves: what happens within the confines of school (learning, character development) and the outside world (adventure, mystery, danger).

Your time will be split between lessons with charming teachers and companions and uncovering a mystery that could shock the foundations of the wizarding world. There’s talk of a goblin uprising, dark wizards and even a few allusions to your character’s hidden power. Essentially, there’s something for every kind of Harry Potter fan imaginable.

The magic is real, and so is the hype

I should also stress that, despite only being a casual Harry Potter fan, Hogwarts Legacy State of Play left me floored. The first thing I did after finishing it was watch it again. The second was to reach out to friends who are more hardcore Harry Potter fans than I and get a broader perspective on what I’d seen.

And after a few brief exchanges, I’m pleased to report we agree; gamers and Harry Potter fans unite, it looks like Hogwarts Legacy might finally be the video game that was promised!

Don’t believe me? Check it out for yourself here.

Hogwarts Legacy will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2022 (Q4).