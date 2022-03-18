What’s on this week: Happy’s guide to Aussie gigs (March 18-22)

Here’s a list of gigs coming up this week that are guaranteed to satisfy your eternal craving for great, live music.

Off the back of Newtown’s epic King Street Carnival last week, here are some gig recommendations to help you shake off the week that was.

Friday, March 18

Following the release of her highly-anticipated 2021 record, Things Take Time, Take Time, Courtney Barnett is bringing her famous live-show to the Forum in Melbourne. She’ll be joined by singer-songwriter Alice Sky who grabbed the countries attention last year with the release of her sophomore album I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good.

Since forming in 1981, the Hard-Ons have shared stages with rock royalty including Nirvana and the Ramones. The band’s new look-line up features Tim Rogers of You Am I, who took over frontman duties for their latest album I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken.

Saturday, March 19

After two years of COVID-related cancellations, the Sydney leg of Flight Facilities‘ mini-festival ‘Airfields’ will go ahead this Saturday in Moore Park. They’ll be joined by some incredible talent including Cosmo’s Midnight and Sycco, in what’s bound to be an incredible evening of entertainment.

Count down the 50 best house music songs of all time at Reminisce this weekend. A stacked line-up of DJs will play in between the countdown, including Example, the artist behind the 2011 hit Changed the Way You Kissed Me.

DJ Seinfeld – Woolly Mammoth, Brisbane/Meeanjin

DJ Seinfeld is taking his latest album Mirrors to Brisvegas this weekend, supported by incredible Sydney up-and-comer, Skeleten.

Spacey Jane have turned pretty much every head in the country with their debut album Sunlight, and subsequent follow-up singles. They’re a band you’ll regret missing, so head down to Reunion park for some loud, wholesome fun.

Sunday, March 20

Summer Salt festival – Glenelg Beach, Adelaide/Kaurna

Catch The Teskey Brothers, Kasey Chambers, Xavier Rudd, and Holy Holy at the picturesque Glenelg Beach in Adelaide on Sunday as part of Summer Salt’s run of festivals this year.

Let’s Support Ukraine – Kent Street Hotel, Sydney

Kent Street Hotel are putting on a charity event to support victims of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Check out a bunch of DJs from 2pm until late, with all funds going directly to Blue Yellow Charity.

All weekend

All weekend, Great Southern Nights are putting on some incredible shows. On Friday you can catch Thirsty Merc in Albury, or Hooligan Hefs in Dubbo. Get your boogie on with The Jungle Giants, Confidence Man, and Client Liaison on Saturday, and finish off the weekend with Skegss at Dee Why RSL on Sunday night.

Tuesday, March 22

If you’re keen for a Tuesday night show to break up the working-week, why not head down to see New Zealand local Benee in Brisbane?

Credit: Press

Happy gigging!!