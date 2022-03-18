Music

What’s on this week: Happy’s guide to Aussie gigs (March 18-22)



by Lochie Schuster

Confidence Man Live

Confidence Man | Credit: Claudia Bill



by Lochie Schuster

Here’s a list of gigs coming up this week that are guaranteed to satisfy your eternal craving for great, live music.

Off the back of Newtown’s epic King Street Carnival last week, here are some gig recommendations to help you shake off the week that was.

Friday, March 18

Courtney Barnett – Forum Theatre, Melbourne/Naarm

Following the release of her highly-anticipated 2021 record, Things Take Time, Take Time, Courtney Barnett is bringing her famous live-show to the Forum in Melbourne. She’ll be joined by singer-songwriter Alice Sky who grabbed the countries attention last year with the release of her sophomore album I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good.

Courtney Barnett
Credit: Ian Laidlaw

Hard-Ons – The Zoo, Brisbane/Meeanjin

Since forming in 1981, the Hard-Ons have shared stages with rock royalty including Nirvana and the Ramones. The band’s new look-line up features Tim Rogers of You Am I, who took over frontman duties for their latest album I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken.

Hard-Ons Tim Rogers
Credit: Michelle Young/Lantern Studio

Saturday, March 19

Flight Facilities – Moore Park, Sydney/Eora

After two years of COVID-related cancellations, the Sydney leg of Flight Facilities‘ mini-festival ‘Airfields’ will go ahead this Saturday in Moore Park. They’ll be joined by some incredible talent including Cosmo’s Midnight and Sycco, in what’s bound to be an incredible evening of entertainment.

Flight Facilities concert
Credit: Kane Hibberd/Red Bull Conent Pool

Reminisce – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne/Naarm

Count down the 50 best house music songs of all time at Reminisce this weekend. A stacked line-up of DJs will play in between the countdown, including Example, the artist behind the 2011 hit Changed the Way You Kissed Me.

Reminisce festival
Credit: Reminisce

DJ Seinfeld – Woolly Mammoth, Brisbane/Meeanjin

DJ Seinfeld is taking his latest album Mirrors to Brisvegas this weekend, supported by incredible Sydney up-and-comer, Skeleten.

DJ Seinfeld
Credit: Kasia Zacharko

Spacey Jane – Reunion Park, Melbourne/Naarm

Spacey Jane have turned pretty much every head in the country with their debut album Sunlight, and subsequent follow-up singles. They’re a band you’ll regret missing, so head down to Reunion park for some loud, wholesome fun.

Credit: Triple J

Sunday, March 20

Summer Salt festival – Glenelg Beach, Adelaide/Kaurna

Catch The Teskey Brothers, Kasey Chambers, Xavier Rudd, and Holy Holy at the picturesque Glenelg Beach in Adelaide on Sunday as part of Summer Salt’s run of festivals this year.

Let’s Support Ukraine – Kent Street Hotel, Sydney

Kent Street Hotel are putting on a charity event to support victims of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Check out a bunch of DJs from 2pm until late, with all funds going directly to Blue Yellow Charity.

Help Ukraine
Credit: Amir Hamja/Bloomberg

All weekend

Great Southern Nights – Various Locations, NSW

All weekend, Great Southern Nights are putting on some incredible shows. On Friday you can catch Thirsty Merc in Albury, or Hooligan Hefs in Dubbo. Get your boogie on with The Jungle Giants, Confidence Man, and Client Liaison on Saturday, and finish off the weekend with Skegss at Dee Why RSL on Sunday night.

The Jungle Giants
The Jungle Giants | Credit: NYE in the park

Tuesday, March 22

Benee – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane/Meeanjin

If you’re keen for a Tuesday night show to break up the working-week, why not head down to see New Zealand local Benee in Brisbane?

Benee

Credit: Press

Happy gigging!!

