2025 APRA song of the year shortlist announced

The top 20 APRA shortlist for song of the year was just announced and it has quite a few big names and familiar faces

The Australasian Performing Rights Association, or APRA have just announced their top 20 shortlist for their song of the year.

Among the company are some Australian rock icons, upcoming indie stars, global supertalents and many more.

With a few first time appearances and a couple rejoining the team, there’s no shortage of talent in this year’s finalists.

Speaking of talent, included in the list are the likes of; Royel Otis, BARKAA, Dom Dolla, Fanning & Dempsey’s National Park and Missy Higgins.

And just in case you thought I was going to stop there, also included are; King Stingray, Amyl & The Sniffers and Amy Shark.

In order to not spoil the list I’ll leave it there, but you probably get the gist of it by now anyway.

The peer-nominated shortlist comes from thousands of APRA members ahead of this years APRA Music Awards on the 30th of April in Melbourne.

The event is a celebration of contemporary music, establishing some of the best and brightest singers, songwriters, publishers and more.

And even if that’s not good enough, the shortlists eclectic mix of musical talent will soon be shortened even further to a top 5 shortlist on the 2nd of April.

Featuring a huge range of Australian talent, it will be a hard challenge to drive the numbers down to 5.

Not to mention getting it all the way down to a final winner.

To check the list for yourself you can visit the APRA website to peruse around the shortlist looking for some of your local favourites.

If you wanna listen to some of the aforementioned talent, go have a listen to the APRA top 20 playlist now.