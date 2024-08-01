Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey possess the musical chops and rock and roll spirit that are so deeply ingrained in the Australian psyche, that between them they are most likely responsible for keeping the electricity running in this country.

The duo under the new moniker Fanning Dempsey National Park dropped into Happy Mag to chat about their debut album: The Deluge – Out August 2nd.

Bernard, the iconic voice of Powderfinger, and Paul, the mastermind behind Something For Kate, have come together to create something entirely new and exciting. Their collaboration is built on a foundation of mutual respect and a desire to push the boundaries of their creativity.

In this exclusive interview, Bernard and Paul delve into the inspiration behind their new project, the creative process, and the thrill of exploring uncharted territory. They also share some hilarious anecdotes and insights into their lives, from their first concert experiences to their go-to karaoke jams. Join us as we sit down with Fanning Dempsey National Park and discover the magic that happens when two rock legends come together to create something truly special.

And let’s just say, Fanning is not dead inside.

Check out the album, and check out their tour dates below:

The Deluge 2024 Tour

Village Sounds, Secret Sounds Artist MGMT & Winterman & Goldstein Present

Brisbane: The Fortitude Music Hall – Friday, October 11 (SOLD OUT!)

Sydney: Enmore Theatre – Saturday, October 12

Adelaide: Hindley Street Music Hall – Friday, October 18

Melbourne: Forum – Saturday, October 19 (SOLD OUT!)

Melbourne: Forum – Sunday, October 20 (NEW SHOW)

Perth: Astor Theatre – Thursday, October 31 (NEW SHOW)

Perth: Astor Theatre – Friday, November 1 (SOLD OUT!)

Brisbane: The Tivoli – Saturday, November 9 (NEW SHOW)

