WATCH: Fanning Dempsey National Park

Fanning Dempsey National Park are dropping their debut album, The Deluge, and announce 2024 Tour

Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey have joined forces as Fanning Dempsey National Park, and are shaking things up with a little synth over guitar.

Their national tour in October and November will hit Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth, bringing The Deluge to life with some surprises from their songbooks.

Fanning and Dempsey share ““We’ve been telling you all how excited we are for you to hear our new album ‘The Deluge’, but that doesn’t compare to the fever we have to announce our national tour. It’s coming in October/ November to a venue near you. Get on board, bring your raincoat, and prepare for a lot of fun”.

Lead single “Disconnect” sets the tone with ethereal synths, robotic pulses, and impassioned vocals. Grammy-winning producer Craig Silvey (Arctic Monkeys, Florence and The Machine) has helped craft a sound that’s both familiar and radically evolved.

Catch the album trailer here and watch the video above for “Disconnect,” directed by Alex Badham, for a taste of what’s to come.

Tickets go on sale at 12pm local time on June 4 at fanningdempseynationalpark.com. Pre-sales start June 3 at 9am local time.