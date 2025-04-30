Amyl & The Sniffers, Troye Sivan & Dom Dolla Dominate: 2025 APRA Music Awards Winners Revealed

From punk anthems to pop masterpieces–see who took home trophies at Australian music’s star-studded night

The 2025 APRA Music Awards lit up Melbourne Town Hall tonight, honouring the songwriters and composers behind some of the past year’s biggest hits.

From electrifying rock anthems to chart-topping pop collaborations, the ceremony was a dazzling showcase of Australian talent—both homegrown and global.

Amyl and the Sniffers took home the coveted Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year for their raucous track ‘U Should Not Be Doing That,’a testament to their unrelenting energy and songwriting prowess.

Fresh off a Coachella performance, the Melbourne punk outfit proved once again why they’re one of the country’s most exciting acts.

Meanwhile, Troye Sivan added another trophy to his collection, winning Songwriter of the Year—an honour reflecting his evolution from breakthrough artist to international pop visionary.

In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Sivan called songwriting “one of the greatest gifts” of his life, thanking APRA for their long-standing support.

Dom Dolla’s unstoppable anthem ‘Saving Up’ smashed its way to victory, taking home Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work at the 2025 APRA Awards.

It’s a well-earned win for him and his powerhouse team of co-writers Clementine Douglas, Toby Scott and Caitlin Stubbs.

Kevin Parker continued his golden streak, securing two awards (Most Performed Australian Work and Most Performed Pop Work) for his work on Dua Lipa’s smash ‘Houdini.’

Proving she really is unstoppable, Sia claimed Most Performed Australian Work Overseas for ‘Unstoppable,’ marking her sixth win in the category.

The night also shone a spotlight on rising stars, with indie darlings Royel Otis winning Emerging Songwriter of the Year, while Yolŋu surf-rockers King Stingray triumphed in Most Performed Rock Work for ‘Through The Trees.’

The emotional high point came when Kylie Minogue was awarded the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music.

Reflecting on her decades-long career, the pop icon shared, “17-year-old me would not be able to compute the life that music has given me.”

With electrifying performances—including covers of Powderfinger’s ‘These Days‘ and a show-stopping tribute to Kylie—the evening was a vibrant celebration of Australia’s musical legacy and future.

As APRA AMCOS CEO Dean Ormston noted, “Australia [is] becoming a global songwriting powerhouse.”

And if this night was any indication, the best is yet to come.

Stream the 2025 APRA Song of the Year Top 20 playlist below.