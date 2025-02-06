Destroyer have just shared a new video for ‘Hydroplaning Off The Edge Of The World’

The alt-rock outfit Destroyer has given us another taste of their musical prowess with a new music video for their recently released single

The single is their most recent release, followed by their other 2025 single ‘Bologna’.

The band is on a steady streak of releases in what is set to be a big year for the alt-rockers, with a US tour kicking off this February.

Frontman and Vocalist Dan Bejar Rakish, started the band as a songwriting persona back in 1995.

Since then the band has evolved from their bowie-esque indie/folk roots into a much more rock and experimental based musical sound.

Alongside talents like Yo La Tengo and Deerhunter, Destroyer is a force of its own.

Its early comparisons to experimental indie-pop have led the project down a much grungier route.

If you’re a much more visual learner, this can be seen in their new music video for ‘Hydroplaning Off The Edge Of The World’.

An equal parts grungy and tranquil outlook on city landscapes, Destroyer’s video is a handheld look into suburban life.

From street crossings to botanical gardens and lounge rooms, the video perfectly encompasses the single’s irrevocable feeling of melancholy.

The alt-rock outfit are set to take their new songs on tour this feb, in preparation for the release of their album ‘Dans Boogie’ which will be releasing later in March.

The tour is set to kickoff on the 13th of Feb before ending its run at the Primavera Sound Porto in Portugal this June.

So for any of our European or US fans of the group, head here to check out the tour dates.