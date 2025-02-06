Puppets and Pavement in Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s new music video

Unknown Mortal Orchestra have a grungy new music video out for their fresh new single ‘Earth 1’, check it out now

Unknown Mortal Orchestra have just dropped a skater-esque style music video for their new song ‘Earth 1’.

‘Earth 1’ got released yesterday and we have already got a fresh new visual on the single.

The official music video for ‘Earth 1’ dropped this morning and it is just as grungy and rocky as the band itself.

When it comes to Unknown Mortal Orchestra, you know you’re in for a ride.

The band’s newest release was plucked straight out of the band’s recently announced upcoming album ‘IC-02 Bogota’.

The album will be the second in the band’s instrumental series, following on from 2018’s ‘IC-01 Hanoi’.

Of the band’s releases however, ‘II’ is by far their magnum opus.

The album’s sonic quality is incredibly authentic and can be seen seeping into their new release ‘Earth 1’.

The return to their instrumental series is a monumental decision for the band who have left an almost 7 year gap between the album series releases.

Regardless, fans are excited for the new project which is sure to be a welcome entry into their ‘IC-0’ series.

If you couldn’t tell, the series instrumentals focus on the city in which the band have chosen to spend their time during the project.

For example the next instalment will be Bologna, a lively and bustling city in Northern Italy.

‘IC-02 Bogota’ is set for release on the 28th of February, with a standalone show announced at Mexico City’s Auditorio BB on May 8th.

Just in case you can’t wait, you can presave the album prior to its release now at Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s official site here.

Alternatively, go check out the music video for ‘Earth 1’ below.