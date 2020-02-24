Cats are obsessed with FKA Twigs and we’re all super confused

Everyone is getting on the FKA Twigs train right now, and how can you not while her incredible work is pushing the boundaries of pop music itself.

However, it isn’t only people that are obsessed with her; everyone’s cats are too. And Twigs (a.k.a Tahliah Debrett Barnett) is just as confused as the rest of us.

Everyone’s cats are obsessed with watching British singer-songwriter FKA Twigs, and she, along with the rest of us, is super confused.

Cats are known to have short attention spans, always finding something new to climb on or scratch at. But not in the presence of FKA Twigs. Fans have been noticing that their cats have been absolutely hypnotised by the singer and have been sharing videos with the artist via Twitter.

It all started on February 14 when Twitter user @makeo_gg filmed their cat Bella watching a live performance, with the artist finally tweeting on February 20, “lol why are cats obsessed with me?”

It would seem that Bella really enjoys listening to @FKAtwigs pic.twitter.com/KIKGE9JRhJ — Find Purpose In The Pain (@makeo_gg) February 14, 2020

Weeks later and people are still posting videos of their cats in an FKA Twigs trance.

“This is insane. I’m so honoured and confused,“ the singer posted to twitter, retweeting yet another cat video.

this is insane, i’m so honoured and so confused… https://t.co/XAV885uAQH — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) February 20, 2020

One Twitter user even said the presence of the singer cured their cat from their usually psychopathic behaviours.

I’ve never seen this psychopath of a cat this calm @sagedsol @FKAtwigs we need answers 😂 pic.twitter.com/EiUrAKMTH9 — peepee (@16k_gold) February 22, 2020

It sounds to us that Twigs has discovered some sort of supernatural cat-attracting ability. Is this a good or a bad thing, or is it just a weird but kinda cool development that the internet really needed? Let’s go with the latter.