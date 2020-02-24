The internet is losing it over these police who were attacked by 40,000 bees

The internet is currently exploding over this police callout which ended very, very badly. Firefighters and police were responding to reports of a bee sting in Pasadena, California on Thursday afternoon when they were suddenly attacked by a swarm of 40,000 Africanised bees.

One of the initial firefighters on the scene was stung 17 times, and three members of the first responding team were rushed to hospital.

In an un-bee-lievable turn of events, first-responders to a single bee-sting report are ambushed by 40,000 Africanised bees.

The bees didn’t stop there, however. The swarm quickly covered the entire block, searching for victims anywhere and everywhere. No one would be left un-stung. This forced authorities to close down the block, and put residents on high alert.

“I’ve been with the fire department 18 years now and responded to several bee incidents,” Pasadena Fire Department Public Information Officer Lisa Derderian told interviewers. “But never to this magnitude.”

Seven people in total fell victim to the army of bees, with only 5 of them requiring immediate medical attention.

“The bees were very aggressive,” Derderian added. “Somebody could have had an allergic reaction and it could have been serious and or fatal.”

Firefighters and a professional beekeeper removed the hive from the roof of the four-story Hampton Inn. The perpetrating insects were then restrained with Co2 and foam extinguishers. Some were killed in the ambush, others fled the scene.

The beekeeper then safely removed the hive, rendering the bees homeless and unlikely to attack again.

I JUST WANNA KNOW WHY SOMEONE CALLED THE FUCKING COPS FOR A BEE STING https://t.co/7cuIgAbpsF — THIS SNOWFLAKE’S AN AVALANCHE (@ghhostboyy) February 22, 2020

Imagine counting all those bees https://t.co/77Nd1sFE7U — John Rooney (@jroon93) February 22, 2020