Dan McGrath, the genius behind The Simpsons & King of the Hill passes away at 61

Dan McGrath, the brilliant writer behind iconic episodes of The Simpsons and King of the Hill, has died at 61.

The Emmy-winning writer who gave the world some of its most unforgettable animated moments passed away on 14 November 2025 after suffering a stroke, but his work continues to make us laugh, think, and remember why great storytelling matters.

Born in Brooklyn in 1964, McGrath studied at Harvard, where he was active in The Harvard Lampoon, honing the sharp, character-driven voice that would define his career.

He got his start at Saturday Night Live, working alongside comedy heavyweights like Adam Sandler and Chris Farley, before moving on to write and produce dozens of episodes of The Simpsons.

Among his most celebrated works are “Homer’s Phobia,” which earned him an Emmy, as well as fan favourites like “The Devil and Homer Simpson,” “Time and Punishment,” “Boy-Scoutz ’n the Hood,” and “Bart of Darkness.”

Beyond Springfield, McGrath spent eight years writing and producing for King of the Hill, a show known for its thoughtful storytelling and grounded humour.

He also contributed to other animated series including Mission Hill, Gravity Falls, and The PJs, leaving a lasting impact across the world of animation.

McGrath was more than a brilliant writer; he was a mentor, teacher, and friend. He shared his love of comedy and storytelling with aspiring writers and inspired generations with his warmth, generosity, and unmatched humour.

Dan’s writing left a lasting mark on the shows we grew up with, and his influence will be felt for years to come. Thank you, Dan.