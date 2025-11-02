AI-Generated Music has become a Billboard Chart Staple

A new report confirms the consistent presence of AI-generated acts in the music mainstream.

A new presence is steadily climbing the music charts, and it isn’t human.

According to Billboard, for at least four consecutive weeks, an AI-generated or AI-assisted artist has secured a spot on its influential rankings, signalling a rapid acceleration of the trend.

These virtual performers, like the Suno-created Xania Monet and the AI-powered Juno Skye, are gaining legitimate traction; Monet’s single ‘Let Go, Let God’ has garnered millions of views and even sparked a label bidding war.

This ascent occurs amid fierce industry debate over AI’s role in creativity and copyright.

While some decry it as an infringement, others, including Spotify, suggest it could unlock new forms of artistic expression.

Regardless of the controversy, the charts indicate that for a growing audience, the source of the music is becoming secondary to the song itself.