BIGSOUND Secrets: What the Industry’s Really Here to See

Industry insiders share their top artist picks to watch at BIGSOUND 2025.

Every year, BIGSOUND rolls into the Valley like a fluorescent freight train full of next-big-things and industry head honchos looking for their new faves.

And while the showcases speak for themselves, there’s always a little extra buzz when the tastemakers and talent scouts start dropping names.

So we asked a few heavy-hitters from The Great Escape, Reeperbahn, and SXSW who they’re keeping their eyes on this year — and they happily obliged (well, mostly).

ADAM RYAN – Head of Music, The Great Escape

Adam Ryan knows talent. He’s been responsible for giving some of Australia’s finest their first real UK break — and we’re talking heavyweights like Amyl & The Sniffers, Gang of Youths, and Julia Jacklin to… um, Iggy Azalea?

“I’m not going to share who I’m here to see,” he teased. “But keep your eyes open for a bald clairvoyant at the back of the live room on his phone.” Noted.

Still, with TGE acting as the gateway drug to the Euro circuit, you can bet whoever he is watching will be worth the eavesdrop.

ROBIN WERNER – Senior Partnerships Manager, Reeperbahn Festival

Hamburg’s Reeperbahn Festival is one of the biggest tastemaker events in Europe — and last year, they couldn’t get enough of Battlesnake, who apparently melted faces and minds.

“Milan Ring was another standout,” Robin shared. “Her performance and nomination for the ANCHOR Award really made her a key Aussie act to watch.”

Robin’s got a full dance card this year, but a few names jumped out: Sunsick Daisy, Mid Drift, Fred Leone, and Coast Arcade. If you see him in the crowd, he’s probably taking mental notes and mentally booking flights.

PIXIE WEYAND – Programmer, SXSW (US)

If Pixie’s vibing with you, you’re probably going places. Fresh off SXSW 2025, she’s still buzzing from sets by Vv Pete, Frankie Venter, Surley Shirley and Radio Free Alice. But her BIGSOUND schedule is locked in.

Kaiit is top of the list: “Her voice, presence and artistry seems to bloom brighter with her new found independence.”

Spike Fuck is another must: “I’m for the Smackwave,” Pixie says. “You’ll find me front right at Black Bear Lodge, Sept 3rd, 11pm.”

She also shouted out Horse, Jet Walker, and The Tullamarines, tipping the latter as an inside fave from SXSW boss Dev himself.

If you’re doing BIGSOUND right, you’ll probably bump into one of these tastemakers peeking over someone’s shoulder, note-taking in the dark, or sneaking out the back between sets. Whether they admit it or not, they’ve got tabs on the next wave — and if their picks are anything to go by, 2025’s already looking stacked.