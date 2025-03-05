‘It’ll Be Alright’: Sunsick Daisy’s Latest Single Is a Hug for the Soul

Adelaide’s beloved pop-rock band, Sunsick Daisy, have dropped their latest single ‘It’ll Be Alright’ ahead of their largest national tour

It’ll Be Alright is Sunsick Daisy’s shoegazing ode to the friends who have your back.

Radiating with positivity, the track wraps you in their signature hazy sound like a warm hug from an old friend.

Brimming with infectious energy and nostalgia, this is the perfect song to sing along to in the car with your close mates.

It takes you on a joyous journey starting with the band’s classic shoegaze sound, fading into a softer lull before ramping up again with a euphoric, reverb-soaked guitar solo and dynamic drums that will have you smiling and headbanging by the end.

For fans of Slowdive, Lucy Dacus, and Ball Park Music, this track has everything you could want: honest lyrics, tight percussion and catchy instrumentals–all delivered with an anthemic quality that you can’t help but get pulled into.

Sunsick Daisy–made up of Sarah, Kane, Jackson, and Kev–formed in 2021 during a school holiday writing workshop and they’ve wasted no time making waves.

Their debut single, Someone Like You, landed them as finalists on Triple J Unearthed in 2022.

Someone Like You captures a similar message to It’ll Be Alright, expressing the pains of growing up and the confusion of change–which is very relatable for every twenty-something, including the band themselves as they navigate their growing success.

With their signature hazy sound, dreamy vocals, and awe-inspiring drums and guitars, Sunsick Daisy has quickly cultivated its spot in the indie music scene.

For those who don’t know what the future holds yet–Sunsick Daisy lets you know–‘It’ll Be Alright.’

Up-and-coming Aussie bands including Bean Magazine, Tired Lion, and Verge Collection will support their tour, with this being the last release from their upcoming sophomore album.

The band’s It’ll Be Alright tour concludes at the end of this month, grab your tickets here.