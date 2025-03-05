“Fk Yeah, Those Guys Did It” – Amyl and the Sniffers Cover Rolling Stone AU/NZ

Aussie pub rock band, Amyl and the Sniffers are the latest cover stars of Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s March–May edition

An unstoppable force in the music world as of late, the band’s singer Amy Taylor, has become the beautiful but raucous face of this powerhouse.

Her signature bleach-blonde hair, bold looks and infectious smile are on full display on this cover, surrounded by bandmates, Declan, Bryce, and Gus.

“Growing up, if I went to shows in my local area, I would never really see women on stage.” Taylor told Rolling Stone AU/NZ Print Editor James Jennings. “But then I’d watch the guys and be like, ‘I can definitely do it better than them.”

“I want to make people proud. I want them to be like, ‘F**k yeah, those guys did it. The music industry is dying and somehow those four f**kwits have done something good’. What we’re doing is risky – you put yourself out there and be physically, emotionally, and spiritually vulnerable every time you do anything, because you’re in the public eye. If people do wanna bitch about us, that’s fine – as long as they’re bitching about us becoming successful.”

The band has already made massive waves in the music scene, with their latest album Cartoon Darkness breaking into the US Billboard 200 chart, cracking the UK’s Top 10 and coming in at number one for Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s best Australian albums released in 2024.

Just recently at the 2025 BRIT Awards, Fontaines D.C. vocalist Grian Chatten shouted out Amyl in his victory speech–“You’re one of the most inspiring bands in the world at the moment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @amylandthesniffers

Amyl’s hit song, You Should Not Be Doing That, went viral across social media last year, racking up 2.5 million views on YouTube and over 10 million saves on Spotify.

It’s only time they grace the legendary pages of Rolling Stone.

Amyl and the Sniffers’ cover hit newsstands on Monday, posing for an exclusive photoshoot with Michelle Pitiris, the ARIA Award-winning photographer.