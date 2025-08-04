The USDA is now using the ‘Marriage Story’ Argument to Repel Wolves

Turns out, even apex predators can’t handle divorce drama.

Move over, firecrackers, Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver’s blistering Marriage Story argument is the USDA’s newest weapon against wolves.

In a bizarre yet effective strategy, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is blasting the actors’ screaming match from Noah Baumbach’s 2019 drama through drone-mounted speakers to deter wolves from attacking cattle.

Dubbed “wolf hazing,” the tactic combines Johansson and Driver’s Oscar-nominated fury with AC/DC’s Thunderstruck and flashing spotlights to convince wolves that humans mean business.

And it’s working! After deploying the drones in southern Oregon, cattle deaths dropped from 11 in 20 days to just two in 85.

“I need wolves to know, hey, humans are bad,” a USDA supervisor explained.

Now, thanks to Marriage Story, even wolves are getting a taste of Hollywood’s most harrowing breakup.