The internet has lost it over Adam Driver and Lady Gaga’s transformations for ‘House of Gucci’

The internet is exploding over the first image of Adam Driver and Lady Gaga in ’90s garb on the set of House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott.

Mother Monster posted this (Gagamazing) photo of her standing next to Dadam Driver on Instagram, with the caption, “Signore e Signora Gucci #HouseOfGucci.” We are #blessed.

The snow, the jewellery, the cable-knit jumper, the Milan backdrop, it’s all very, very good. Move over Alien, there are new Ridley Scott characters that are absolutely slaying us.

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver

The upcoming film is about the assassination of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) and his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) who was tried and convicted of orchestrating the murder. And we thought the divorce in Marriage Story was bad…

The script, by English-Italian writer Roberto Bentivegna, has been adapted from the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed by Sara Gay. This film will mark Lady Gaga’s (real name Stephanie Germanotta) first time embracing her own heritage to play an Italian, strong female lead.

Okay, back to that picture. There are not as many words as there are a series of emphatic noises that come to mind when taking in the beauty that is this casting decision. Thankfully, Twitter users are here to help a girl out.

House Of Gucci will be released on Netflix in November. It really is the most exciting Gucci-related news since Rachel Green got a job there.

