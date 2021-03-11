The internet has lost it over Adam Driver and Lady Gaga’s transformations for ‘House of Gucci’

The internet is exploding over the first image of Adam Driver and Lady Gaga in ’90s garb on the set of House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott.

Mother Monster posted this (Gagamazing) photo of her standing next to Dadam Driver on Instagram, with the caption, “Signore e Signora Gucci #HouseOfGucci.” We are #blessed.

The snow, the jewellery, the cable-knit jumper, the Milan backdrop, it’s all very, very good. Move over Alien, there are new Ridley Scott characters that are absolutely slaying us.

The upcoming film is about the assassination of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) and his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) who was tried and convicted of orchestrating the murder. And we thought the divorce in Marriage Story was bad…

The script, by English-Italian writer Roberto Bentivegna, has been adapted from the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed by Sara Gay. This film will mark Lady Gaga’s (real name Stephanie Germanotta) first time embracing her own heritage to play an Italian, strong female lead.

Okay, back to that picture. There are not as many words as there are a series of emphatic noises that come to mind when taking in the beauty that is this casting decision. Thankfully, Twitter users are here to help a girl out.

adam driver and lady gaga look like they’re about to drop a new critical theory reader pic.twitter.com/Y24LlrxAaE — lauren quigley (@laurenlquigley) March 9, 2021

Amen.

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga look like the new mega church co-pastors who just arrived in town and this is their sponsored Instagram photo to announce it pic.twitter.com/2risOOuXnP — Unvirtuous Abbey (@UnvirtuousAbbey) March 9, 2021

Sorry Cooper, there’s a new man about town.

Bradley Cooper when Lady Gaga starts saying that Adam Driver was the only person to believe in her:pic.twitter.com/FuaQIf0G5G — pedro ▽ (@hausofmalamente) March 9, 2021

Fingers and toes crossed.

when? 🕯

🕯 🕯 🕯 adam driver hosting 🕯️

snl + lady gaga

as musical guest

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 — ali wan kenobi (@alisonandreasen) March 9, 2021

We are eternally grateful.

Lady Gaga really got Adam Driver to strike a pose for a social media pic… she is too powerful — the(a) rest of your story 🦋 (@kylorenvevo) March 10, 2021

This paparazzi deserves an Oscar for capturing this gold.

look at adam driver and lady gaga laughing together when it looks like adam’s vespa starts rolling backwards pic.twitter.com/QO3x7X4E8d — M 🌙 (@m_bee4) March 10, 2021

If you’re still here, you might as well have a geez at AdBambi Driver on ice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Adam Driver Files (@adamdriverfiles)

House Of Gucci will be released on Netflix in November. It really is the most exciting Gucci-related news since Rachel Green got a job there.

via GIPHY