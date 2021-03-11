The next-gen ‘Overwatch’ patch for Xbox players could create an unfair advantage

An exclusive new Overwatch patch for Xbox Series X/S players is set to make the game a little sweeter. And possibly a little less fair.

Overwatch is all about that frantic, competitive, online shooting action. In these sorts of games even the slightest advantage can turn into a big difference when it comes to your stats at the end of a match. At least that’s what I tell myself when my kill-to-death ratio starts looking like a cricket score.

We’ve all experienced a bad internet connection that ruins the game and turns you into a stationary target. However, frame rates and resolution can have an effect too.

The new Overwatch patch will give players on Xbox Series X/S consoles a bit of an advantage, at least when compared to players that play on an Xbox One. This is because Overwatch, which currently does not support cross-platform play, does allow players from different generations of consoles to play together. Therefore, it’s probably best for players on Xbox One to start looking for cover immediately.

The differences will likely be more cosmetic than competitive. Nonetheless, if you are looking for an excuse, you now have it.

Xbox Series X/S Overwatch modes

The new Overwatch patch will give players the option to pick between three different modes; each with a different performance focus. Right down below we have all the details, straight from the horses mouth:

“Preferred Mode” graphics option allows switching between three different presets: “Resolution”, “Balanced”, “Framerate”. These modes adjust video settings to bias towards image quality, resolution, and framerate.

“Resolution” : This mode prefers higher-resolution output at the cost of some image-quality (Series X: 4K @ 60Hz, Series S: 1440p @ 60Hz)

“Balanced” : This mode prefers image-quality at the cost of resolution (Series X: 1440p @ 60Hz, Series S: 1080p @ 60Hz)

“Framerate” : This mode prefers higher frame-rate at 120 frames-per-second at the cost of both image-quality and resolution (Series X: 1440p @ 120Hz, Series S: 1080p @ 120Hz)

NOTE: Not you must have a TV that supports 120Hz or VRR (Variable-Refresh-Rate) to fully take advantage of the “Framerate” mode

Well there you have it; all the improvements, fair or otherwise, that will bring Overwatch just that little bit closer to looking like Overwatch 2. Head over here for a full list of patch notes.

Now excuse me while I go give my PlayStation 5 the timeless “I’m not angry, just disappointed” routine.