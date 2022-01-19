TikTok’s favourite trainspotter has popped up in a new Gucci campaign

Viral TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois is the star of a new campaign video by Gucci and The North Face.

Once again, Gucci has read the room and selected the perfect talent to launch their new campaign in collaboration with The North Face.

TikTok sensation Francis Bourgeois fittingly stars as a train conductor in the launch video titled, “Oakworth Station” – named after the picturesque English train station where the video was filmed.

The campaign has taken a vintage approach, themed by fonts and filters that give a 60s aesthetic. Meanwhile, Bourgeois chimes in over the train’s intercom, reminding passengers to “take in the exquisite scenery as we go by,” and running them through the selection of available refreshments.

Gucci has given Francis complete freedom to be his wholesome self, and the execution is unquestionably stylish – even while he performs lunges and a crouched star jump in the conductor’s cabin.

The clothes themselves play second fiddle to the eccentric trainspotter, but they’re pretty cool too. Think classic North Face puffer jackets in greens, browns and reds; carpeted in the iconic Gucci pattern.

It’s not the first time Gucci has teamed up with cult figures to advertise their brand. The Italian fashion giants have previously joined forces with Melbourne band Amyl & The Sniffers for a campaign called #GUCCIGIG, and the punk mayhem x luxury fashion is the epitome of style.

We’re just surprised Dan “North Face” Andrews didn’t get the call-up for the campaign too.