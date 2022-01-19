WATCH: American football star Tom Brady surprise 10-year-old cancer survivor with Super Bowl tickets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady surprised one of his biggest and most important fans.

Earlier this season, Tom Brady and the rest of the world got to know 10-year-old cancer survivor Noah Reeb after seeing an incredibly wholesome moment between the two.

Reeb held up a sign throughout the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game that said Brady “helped me beat brain cancer”.

Brady wanted to thank and surprise his special fan so he gifted Reeb and his entire family with Super Bowl tickets.

Watch the heartwarming moment below.