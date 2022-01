Remembered as “magnificent” the fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley was found dead in his New York apartment on Tuesday.

Talley was beloved by his industry and was recognised as a “larger than life” figure.

Talley was also a judge on the TV series America’s Next Top Model and was said to inspire generations of people looking to work in the fashion industry.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said Tally was “magnificent and erudite and wickedly funny”.