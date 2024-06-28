Paige Valentine Brings Homegrown Sensibilities to Her New “Day in the Life” Video

We take a peek into the beautiful world of Paige Valentine, who is as real as she is talented

Paige Valentine is tearing up the music scene, and her latest “Day in the Life” video is pure gold.

Clad in effortlessly cool Brixton gear, Paige captures a laid-back, summery vibe that’s as refreshing as her music.

Her songwriting digs deep into themes like love, death, growth, and grief, hitting hard with lyrics that are as poignant as they are concise.

Think Maggie Rogers meets Kita Alexander. Her 2020 debut single “Pure” – reimagined for her debut album this year – has already racked up over 1.3 million streams on Spotify and has been playlisted all over. Paige has a knack for creating delicate, heavenly arrangements that just stick with you.

Her debut album, “Lucky Blue,” produced by Andy Lawson, is a standout. The track “Cloud Dancing” bravely tackles death and grief, reflecting on how to keep going after losing someone.

“Lucky Blue” is a broad thematic journey that showcases Paige’s growth over the past few years, pieced together during the solitude of COVID lockdowns.

Since the release of “Lucky Blue,” Paige reflects on the wild ride: “The record continues to connect me to such a magical community.

It was bold and incredibly personal, but freeing. You think a situation is unique to you, then you get hundreds of messages from people who went through the same thing and lean on the songs.

I live so remote that it’s easy to feel disconnected from the real world, but I love my connections to the people who have listened and shared their stories.

Life is good! I’m currently renovating my old ’60s prairie home into more of a studio setup, and I’m deep into writing now that it’s a very cold winter on the south coast.

Gearing up to do a very special tour of the album at some really special places very soon and rehearsing with the band. I’ve been having fun.”

Paige’s collaboration with Brixton adds another layer to her story. She says, “In a world of fast fashion, I hope it amplifies the need for well-made things.

Everything I own from Brixton has lasted longer than anything else. I’ve put it through its paces in wild terrain, climbing horse fences, walking through insanely prickly bush looking for wildflowers, and they are still in immaculate condition—the most durable clothing I’ve ever owned.

As a bonus, I can wear it all day at the prairie; it’s comfortable enough to travel seven hours to do a show/record/rehearse, and it’s been the most versatile clothing I’ve ever had.

So, buying good quality clothes, voting with your wallet against fast fashion with lasting, durable, and timeless threads. I also really love what Brixton women’s stands for.

There are so many inspiring women who represent and embody the brand. It’s got an effortless tomboy attitude.”

Paige’s daily uniform includes bandanas, hardy hats for the outdoors, timeless basic tees and singlets, overalls, and sturdy jackets. “What I love most about Brixton correlating to my life at the moment is how I can dress these pieces up or down, I can truly go from the paddock to a dinner in one day.

My bandmates always laugh. I take off the gumboots half an hour before an event, haha. I always feel like myself in Brixton; it’s an honour to work with them. They are so supportive of musicians and artists and life outside the norm.”

Check out Paige Valentine in her element in the video above as she navigates life with her music, her style, and her undeniable charm in her “Day in the Life” video.

It’s a beautiful peek into the world of an artist who is as real as she is talented.