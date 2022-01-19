Recalled items: Get rid of these Devondale products now!

Devondale butter is being recalled over bacteria fears.

Coles, Woolies, Aldi and Costo have sent out a recall for several varieties of Devondale butter following fears of bacterial contamination.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand (FSANZ) issued a recall over the product as per instruction from Saputo Dairy Australia, which owns Devondale as well as Cracker Barrel and Mersey Valley.

FSANZ said the recall was due to potential bacterial contamination which can cause illness if consumed.

The following eight products have been recalled:

• Devondale Salted Butter 250g: Best before 18 May 22; 4 June 22.

• Devondale Salted Butter 500g: Best before 30 April 22; 1 May, 22; 24 June 22.

• Devondale Salted Butter 3 x 500g: Best before 1 May, 2022.

• Woolworths Butter Salted 250g: Best before 16 October, 21; 21 April 22; 12 May 22; 13 May 22.

• Devondale Unsalted Butter 500g: Best before 30 April, 22.

• Devondale Dairy Soft Original 500g: Best before 6 Jan, 22; 6 April 22; 11 May, 22; 12 May 22; 26 May 22.

• Devondale Dairy Soft Salt Reduced 500g: Best before: 10 May, 22.

FSANZ said “Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund,”

And of course, if you have any of these products, don’t eat them.