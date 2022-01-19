Microsoft buy Activision Blizzard for $95 billion in biggest ever gaming deal

Microsoft is buying the video game company, Activision Blizzard, as a part of the biggest industry deal.

Activision, which owns games like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Candy Crush, has been in some hot water for the last few years with a serious amount of sexual harassment allegations.

Now, instead of dealing with that and adjusting their toxic culture, the company has decided to sell up and they’ve done so in what is the industry’s biggest deal in history.

The $68.7 billion USD ($95 billion AUD) deal will make Microsoft the third largest gaming company in the world, just behind Tencent and Sony.

Apparently, Microsoft is considering this to be a huge investment into the metaverse.

Chief executive of Microsoft Satya Nadella said: “Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms,”

“We’re investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all.”