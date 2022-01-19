‘Hannibal Rising’ star Gaspard Ulliel dead at 37 after a skiing accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel passed away in hospital following a skiing accident according to his agent’s office.

Ulliel was hospitalised with a skull injury on Tuesday after colliding with another skier in the French Alps.

The actor was well known for his role as a young Hannibal Lecter in the film Hannibal Rising.

According to the Savoie prosecutors office, Ulliel was hospitalised Tuesday after the accident in the Savoie region’s Rosiere ski area.

Ulliel’s agent confirmed he died on Wednesday but provided no more information.

The local media suggested that the other skier in the accident was not hospitalised but at this stage, there are no further details and police and prosecutors would not discuss the accident.

The man who also became the face of Chanel was known for his outstanding performances including his portrayal of fashion mogul Yves Sant Laurent in a 2014 biopic.

Ulliel is also in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight playing Anon Mogart throughout the entire series.

Gaspard Ulliel a grandi avec le cinéma et le cinéma a grandi avec lui. Ils s'aimaient éperdument.

C'est le cœur serré que nous reverrons désormais ses plus belles interprétations et croiserons ce certain regard.

Nous perdons un acteur français. pic.twitter.com/pAi7Do3FIU — Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) January 19, 2022

This brilliant thespian will be dearly missed after such a horrific accident. Even the French Prime Minister Jean Castex tweeted a homage that said: “Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew up with him. They loved each other madly.”