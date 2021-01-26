Tom Brady’s Buccaneers to face Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

In a battle that will bit the master against his apprentice, veteran Tom Brady will take on rising megastar Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV.

Super Bowl LV will take place in Tampa Bay, Florida on February 7. Pitted against each other will be 43-year-old veteran Tom Brady and the 25-year-old superstar, Patrick Mahomes.

In a remarkable effort from both teams, Brady has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl since 2003, while Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs go back-to-back at the big dance, after winning it last year.

In dramatic circumstances, after throwing three touchdown passes, as well as three interceptions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got over the line against the Green Bay Packers, 31 points to 26 to earn their Super Bowl berth.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, were a little more dominant in their win over the Buffalo Bills. While they trailed early on, once the Kansas City team hit their stride, they were unstoppable, eventually prevailing 38 points to 24.

The Super Bowl is an extraordinary annual event, with hundreds of millions of fans tuning in from all over the world to witness the unfolding drama of the game, not to mention the half time show. Hell, even the commercials are noteworthy.

Surely though, the battle between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes lends this particular contest even more significance. Tom Brady is the most successful player of all time, visiting the Super Bowl nine times with the New England Patriots over an incredible 20-year stretch, taking home the trophy six times in the process. Patrick Mahomes has already been anointed as Brady’s heir-apparent, after already winning the Super Bowl last year at the tender age of 24.

Tune in on Monday, February 8 to see it all go down.