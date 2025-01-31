New Music Friday: VV Pete, E4444E, Fcukers and Gordi

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

January has pretty much come to a close, and 2025 has already delivered some of the freshest tunes we’ve heard in a while.

From Vv Pete’s groundbreaking Gqom-infused hip-hop to Young Franco’s star-studded debut album, it’s safe to say the year is starting strong. Let’s dive into some of the hottest new music releases this week.

VV PETE – WASSA

New Music Friday has never had it so good. Mount Druitt’s rising star Vv Pete kicks off 2025 with ‘WASSA,’ a hypnotic fusion of Gqom rhythms and Western Sydney attitude. Produced by UTILITY and South Africa’s Formation Boyz, the track pulses with minimalist drone patterns and infectious dance commands (“Left foot, left right”).

The accompanying video, creative directed by Trackwork, captures Pete and her crew in industrial Sydney locales, filming from custom VvIP vans and shipping container yards.

The visuals mirror the track’s aggressive party energy while paying homage to Durban’s ‘Gqom Taxi’ culture. It’s a bold statement of cross-cultural synthesis that positions Pete as a vital voice in Australia’s evolving hip-hop landscape.

BELLA AMOR – ROCKS IN MY POCKET

Fresh from supporting Benson Boone, repeat offender in our New Music Friday playlist, Gold Coast artist Bella Amor returns with ‘Rocks in My Pocket,’ a cleverly crafted pop confessional co-written with Alice Ivy and Yorke.

The track masterfully balances wit and vulnerability, transforming personal struggles into an infectious anthem. amor’s old-soul perspective shines through her crystalline vocals, channeling influences like YEBBA and Adele while forging her own distinct path.

The production seamlessly blends pop, alternative, and indie elements, creating a sophisticated soundscape that belies her years. It’s a powerful statement from an artist who understands that the best way through misery is to dance through it.

YOUNG FRANCO – IT’S FRANKY BABY!

Australian producer Young Franco delivers his debut album It’s Franky baby! with characteristic panache, featuring an impressive roster of collaborators including Denzel Curry, EARTHGANG, and General Levy. The latest single ‘Give Thanks, Give Praise’ showcases Franco’s genre-fluid approach, melding drum and bass with reggae vocals and spirited guitar work.

The ten-track collection traverses disco, Italo-disco, dance, rap, and punk influences, creating a borderless sonic celebration. Tommy Villiers’ production adds extra muscle to the mix, while General Levy’s authentic reggae delivery provides gravitas. It’s a debut that feels more like a victory lap.

JUPiTA – SHY SOL

JUPiTA’s ‘SHY SOL,’ produced alongside Michel Kroll, crafts an immersive bilingual dreamscape where R&B meets spiritual healing frequencies. Archie Beattie’s saxophone work weaves through the production like smoke, adding depth to an already rich sonic palette.

The track showcases JUPiTA’s versatility as both producer and songwriter, seamlessly integrating reggaeton, dance, drum and bass, and R&B elements. The bilingual lyrics float between Spanish and English, creating an ethereal quality that transcends linguistic boundaries.

It’s a sophisticated piece of production that marks JUPiTA as a rising force in Naarm’s music scene.

BOY SODA – LIL OBSESSION

Boy Soda’s latest single ‘Lil Obsession’ marks a striking evolution in his artistry, recorded during an intensive two-week session in NSW’s Blue Mountains. The track foregrounds live instrumentation while maintaining his signature soulful delivery, creating a rich tapestry of jazz, blues, neo-soul, R&B, and pop influences.

Rather than crafting a bitter breakup anthem, Boy Soda opts for nuanced introspection, exploring relationship dissolution with rare grace. Working with classically trained musicians and culturally diverse collaborators, he’s created a sophisticated preview of his upcoming debut album that is set to be killer.

THE BADENVILLES – COME OUT DANCING

The Badenvilles unearth their time capsule EP HiGH & Low-Fi, with lead single ‘Come Out Dancing’ emerging from 2014 recordings with fresh production polish. The Hobart outfit’s DIY approach pays dividends, utilizing a Yamaha MT4-X and various vintage effects to create a raw yet refined post-punk sound.

The Korg Kaossilator adds unexpected synthetic textures to their goth-country hybrid style. The track explores the murky waters between romance and unwanted attention, driven by authentic lo-fi production that feels both nostalgic and immediate.

It’s the perfect anecdote, a nod to the enduring power of analog production in an increasingly digital world.

<a href="https://thebadenvilles.bandcamp.com/album/high-low-fi">HiGH & Low -Fi by The Badenvilles</a>

FOLEY – FEVER

Kiwi pop duo Foley tackle unrequited love on ‘Fever,’ the final single before their sophomore album That’s Life Baby! drops February 28th. The track masterfully juxtaposes its heart-wrenching narrative with infectious dance-pop production, anchored by a muscular bassline and precise grooves.

Their trademark playfulness remains intact as they navigate post-relationship awkwardness with self-aware humor and brutal honesty. The production creates a sense of dizzy disorientation before finding its feet in crowd-moving choruses. It’s a perfect example of Foley’s ability to transform emotional complexity into pure pop gold.

FCUKERS – BON BON (ANDREW VANWYNGARDEN REMIX)

NYC duo Fcukers start 2025 with MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden remixing their breakout single ‘Bon Bon.’ Fresh from supporting LCD Soundsystem and earning spots on Zane Lowe’s ’25 for 2025′ and Dazed’s watchlist, the pair’s trajectory continues upward.

VanWyngarden’s remix adds psychedelic layers to their already hypnotic sound, while maintaining the original’s infectious energy. It’s a fitting redux from an artist who knows how to balance underground credibility with crossover appeal.

With Australian tour dates looming and a reputation for explosive live shows, Fcukers seem poised for a global breakthrough.

E4444E – LIBERATION

Awabakal/Newcastle experimentalist e4444e (Romy Church) announces fourth album Authentic Natural Tradition with lead single ‘Liberation’. The track emerged from happy accidents, building rhythms from recorded guitar strikes into a hypnotic foundation for Church’s existential exploration.

The accompanying Thommy Crowe-directed video matches the song’s surreal energy with mixed-media animation techniques. Church’s elliptical lyrics and windy chords create a tension between transcendence and terror, while the frenetic percussion drives everything forward with anarchic grace.

The upcoming album (due May 30th) will be worth the wait.

THE JUNGLE GIANTS – HOLD MY HAND

The Jungle Giants return from a year-long hiatus with ‘Hold My Hand’, a cathartic response to frontman Sam Hales’ personal upheavals. Following a jet-ski accident and the end of a decade-long relationship, Hales channels raw emotion through orchestral arrangements and hypnotic mantras.

The production builds like a collage, layering strings and repetitive phrases into a wall of sound that feels both intimate and overwhelming. It’s a departure from their earlier work, trading dance-floor energy for emotional depth while maintaining their knack for infectious hooks. Their upcoming fifth album looks set to showcase a band unafraid of evolution.

GORDI – ALIEN COWBOY

We wrap up this weeks New Music Friday with Gordi’s ‘Alien Cowboy’ who conjures up a queer utopia through swirling pop experimentation. Produced with Matias Mora in Los Angeles, the track balances sardonic lyrics with transcendent arrangements, creating a supernatural soundscape that questions acceptance and identity.

Mixer Kayla Reagan (Eartheater, Doja Cat) emphasizes the space between elements while maximizing the impact of the climactic post-script section. The result feels both weightless and magnetic, with Gordi’s distinctive vocals guiding listeners through a desert mirage of melting Dalí-esque imagery.

It’s a bold artistic statement that suggests her third album will push even more.

Wrap your ears around more New Music Friday gems here.