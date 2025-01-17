New Music Friday: The Terrys, Dead Mall and Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory

Another week, another batch of fresh tracks to check out

Halfway through January and 2025 is already delivering some of the freshest tunes we’ve heard in a while!

From indie-rock anthems to indie pop collaborations, it’s safe to say the year is starting strong. Let’s dive into some of the hottest new releases this week.

The Terrys – Stay Free

Gerringong-based indie-rockers The Terrys have announced their forthcoming self-titled album and are kicking off the year with their second single, ‘Stay Free’. Produced by Tasker, Paddy Cornwall, and Taras Hrubyj-Piper, the track is a mix of reflective acoustic moments and rousing choruses.

Lead vocalist Jacob “Finchie” Finch explains that ‘Stay Free’ captures their resilience during tough times, with the band choosing to laugh through the chaos. With its uplifting melody and spirited vocals, this anthem perfectly sets the stage for what’s to come from the self-titled album later this year.

Dead Mall – Gasoline

Newcastle punks Dead Mall have dropped ‘GASOLINE,’ a high-energy track that combines their hardcore roots with evolved production and songwriting. The single draws inspiration from classic comedy skits, with frontman Ruairi Burns channeling post-hardcore icons like Rival Schools. The track marks the first from their latest recording sessions, produced by guitarist Darcy Long and mastered by Alan Douches (Every Time I Die).

‘GASOLINE’ is a relentless anthem, featuring breakneck riffs and punchy vocals, highlighting the band’s growth both musically and in their ability to craft more cohesive, refined punk anthems.

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory – Trouble

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory have shared ‘Trouble,’ a track from their upcoming self-titled debut album due February 7th. Following the success of ‘Southern Life,’ ‘Trouble’ is a euphoric blend of electronics and analog textures, showcasing Van Etten’s signature haunting vocals and lush synths.

The song deals with the complexities of coexisting with loved ones who have opposing beliefs, highlighting the emotional tension of keeping parts of oneself hidden to maintain relationships. It’s a deeply introspective track that adds to the growing anticipation for their debut album release next month.

Aud Whitson – Feeling It

Lawrence, Kansas-based singer-songwriter Aud Whitson has announced her debut EP, A House That Can’t Get Quieter, due February 7, 2025. The EP is a stunning example of stripped-back folk, created using just a few tools, including phone voice memos and midi instruments. The four tracks delve into themes of grief, depression, and existential angst, inspired by Whitson’s own experiences.

The first single, ‘Feeling It,’ explores the different forms of loss and the triggering emotions that come with them. Whitson’s raw storytelling and emotive sound are sure to resonate deeply with listeners.

Paulina and Tom Thum – Focus on Me

In a perfect mix of artistry and spontaneity, Meanjin-based Paulina and beatboxing legend Tom Thum release their new single, ‘Focus on Me.’ After a viral Instagram jam session that captivated over 1.4 million viewers, the duo quickly completed and recorded the track. ‘Focus on Me’ explores escapism and connection, blending Paulina’s emotive vocals with Tom’s innovative beatboxing.

Their collaboration highlights the power of music to unite and uplift, resonating with anyone seeking a moment of peace amid life’s chaos. It’s a fresh offering that showcases both artists’ unique talents and creative energy.

Young Franco, Earthgang, and Jafunk – Lose Control

Young Franco kicks off the year with a vibrant collaboration featuring EARTHGANG and Jafunk on the smooth yet energetic track, ‘Lose Control.’ The song fuses hip-hop, soulful rhythms, and lush synth melodies, creating a dancefloor-ready anthem. The track is a glimpse into Franco’s upcoming debut album, it’s Franky baby!, set for release on January 24.

A mix of genres, ‘Lose Control’ captures Franco’s signature charm and uplifting energy, and with EARTHGANG’s entrancing vocals and Jafunk’s funk-infused production, it’s bound to ignite the dancefloor this summer. Don’t miss the chance to catch Young Franco on his North American tour in March.

Perfume Genius – It’s a Mirror

Perfume Genius returns with the first single, ‘It’s a Mirror,’ from his upcoming album Glory, out March 28th. The track is a raw exploration of isolation and self-reflection, with Hadreas’ signature melancholic vocals paired with atmospheric instrumentation. Directed by Cody Critchloe, the music video mirrors the introspective theme of the song.

Hadreas explains that the song emerged from an emotional loop of self-doubt, but also an awareness that something beautiful exists just beyond his grasp. ‘It’s a Mirror’ is a strikingly vulnerable track that showcases the depth of Perfume Genius’ artistry and the emotional weight of his upcoming album.

Grentperez and Ruel – Dandelion

Grentperez has enlisted the talents of Ruel for his latest single, ‘Dandelion,’ the third release from his debut album Backflips in a Restaurant. Known for his genre-blending style, grentperez delivers a smooth blend of indie-folk and R&B, with Ruel’s harmonies adding an extra layer of emotion.

The accompanying music video takes viewers on a dreamlike journey through serene flower fields, perfectly complementing the track’s wistful, nostalgic tone. As grentperez continues to evolve from bedroom-pop sensation to a genre-defying artist, ‘Dandelion’ is a standout track in his evolving discography.

MALUGI & Wolters – Want My Love

Berlin-based DJ and producer MALUGI has teamed up with Naarm’s rising star Wolters for a new piano-driven house anthem, ‘Want My Love.’ The track brings together European and Australian club energy, creating a euphoric vibe that’s sure to keep dancefloors alive. Debuted during MALUGI’s Boiler Room session, ‘Want My Love’ blends uplifting house with catchy pop elements, making it a seasonless hit that transcends borders.

MALUGI’s dynamic presence in the dance scene and Wolters’ infectious productions have come together to create a powerful, energetic anthem that will keep listeners dancing all night.

Winston Surfshirt – Ice Cream

Winston Surfshirt has dropped his latest single, ‘Ice Cream,’ a genre-blending track that mixes sultry R&B, vibrant hip-hop, and a hint of ‘80s funk. The track is a playful and infectious journey, with Winston’s signature laid-back style matched with the upbeat production by OSWRLD.

‘Ice Cream’ feels like a carefree summer day, with its rolling drums and smooth melodies making it an irresistible, feel-good anthem. Winston explains that the song was born from a spontaneous session with OSWRLD, and the track’s carefree vibe reflects his approach to music—fun, spontaneous, and always fresh.