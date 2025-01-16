Spacey Jane Are Back with Ambitious New Album

Spacey Jane just announced their anticipated third studio album ‘If That Makes Sense’ due out 9 May

Today, Spacey Jane, the popular Australian indie-rock quartet, have announced the release of their highly anticipated third studio album, If That Makes Sense, due out on 9 May.

The Perth natives are leaping into a new era with the first single ‘All the Noise’, an upbeat track fueled by dynamic guitar riffs and dreamy melodies.

If That Makes Sense is said to be the band’s most ambitious record to date. It showcases and explores new facets of their sound and deep dives into themes of romance, overcoming trauma and learning to carry on.

The upcoming release was produced by Mike Crossney (The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Wolf Alice), and in collaboration with songwriters Jackson “Day Wave” Phillips and Sarah Aarons (Childish Gambino, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li) who brought the project to life.

On creating the album, the band shares, “This album isn’t trying to be anything in particular. Sometimes it is sure of itself and other times it whispers uncertainty. It feels like a contradiction of forgiveness and anger, love and breakdown and that’s what I was trying to reconcile in the title. It’s hard to give it a theme other than an overwhelming sense of confusion and a less than successful attempt to tie up emotional loose ends. We went to the U.S., we put our faith in new collaborators and finished making a self-funded record without a label home for it. We stepped off the cliff everyday and loved it and we have never been happier with our work than we are now.”

The introductory single ‘All the Noise’ lays an honest foundation for the album. It shares frontman Caleb Harper’s complicated experience of his parents’ relationship, and his deep fear of following in their tumultuous cycle.

Guitarist Ashton Hardman-Le Cornu compliments the song with anthemic guitar riffs, Peppa Lane upholds the energy through the bassline and Kieran Lama, keeps the flow with his steady drumming. The track perfectly communicates its complex theme, through the band’s cohesive performance.

‘All the Noise’ was mostly written in a hotel room in Sydney having landed in Australia for the first time in 6 months,” recalls Harper. “I suppose there was something about being down under again that made my version of the story of the beginning of my life feel so vivid. It’s angry, but not at someone, and it’s sad because I can’t quite get to the bottom of what or who made me. It might be my favourite riff of Ashton’s and the tightest Peppa and Kieran have ever locked. It’s gonna be so fun live and we’re beyond excited to be sharing our first new music in over a year.”

If That Makes Sense follows the success of 2022’s Here Comes Everybody and 2020’s Sunlight. Which saw the band become a hometown sensation with ‘Sunlight topping Triple J’s annual album poll, and their breakout single ‘Booster Seat’ awarded the ARIA for Song of the Year.

In celebration of the announcement, Spacey Jane are playing three surprise shows across Australia. They kicked off the run of shows at Perth’s Rosemount Hotel earlier this week and will be hitting up The Lansdowne in Sydney tonight, and Howler in Melbourne tomorrow.

These shows see the band return to debut-sized venues, that will be an intimate thank you note to the fans who have stuck by them over the years. The set-list features a mix of fan-favourites and never-before-heard songs off the forthcoming album.

‘If That Makes Sense’ is set to be released on 9 May and is available for pre-order, you can also listen to ‘All the Noise’ here.

IF THAT MAKES SENSE TRACKLIST

1. Intro

2. Through My Teeth

3. Whateverrrr

4. All the Noise

5. Impossible to Say

6. How to Kill Houseplants

7. I Can’t Afford to Lose You

8. So Much Taller

9. The More That it Hurts

10. Estimated Delivery

11. Falling Apart

12. Ily the Most

13. August