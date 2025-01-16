Porridge Radio Announce “End of the Band” with New Single

UK band Porridge Radio have released a new single ‘Don’t Want To Dance’ ahead of their final EP as a group

Yesterday, Porridge Radio announced an upcoming EP along with the news that they will be disbanding on their official X/Twitter account.

The announcement was bundled with the EP’s first single ‘Don’t Want To Dance’, and shared that their final EP ‘Machine Starts To Sing’ is set to be released on Feb. 21.

“This will be the last new music from us as Porridge Radio and marks the end of the band.”

After their 2024 album, Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me, the songs on the upcoming EP are said to be just as important to the band who are “excited for you to hear them.”

The latest single ‘Don’t Want To Dance’ is a melancholic number that explores the complexity of grappling with sadness and self-help. The lyrics sung by the lead Dana Margolin, are enveloped with the contradictory statements of need and avoidance.

“No, I don’t want to dance, but I don’t want to cry about it / I think I’ve taken all that I can take / And I don’t want to think because I don’t want to think about it / I can’t sleep, can’t sleep without it,”

Over their career Porridge Radio has released three studio albums whilst signed to US indie label Secretly Canadian. Along with an early ‘bedroom’ album ‘Rice, Pasta And Other Fillers’ that debuted in 2016.

Their second album ‘Every Bad’, released in 2021, was given five stars by NME and set the group up for success. They even received a ‘greatest band’ response from acclaimed music critic, Everett True who had only seen 40 seconds of a set they played in 2015.

“This band has been our life, we’re family now. These tours will be our last, thanks so much for listening.

With love, Dana, Georgie, Sam and Dan.”

Porridge Radio are a heartfelt post-punk band from Brighton. Their lyricism deals with identity, longing, and romance.

Wrapped up in music that will have you dancing, swaying, and totally immersed in the artistry. The band will be sorely missed.

Their upcoming and final EP ‘Machine Starts To Sing’ will be released on February 21 and is available for pre-order here.