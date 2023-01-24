The funniest reactions to Panic! at the Disco’s disbandment

Panic! at the Disco have announced that they will disband following an upcoming European tour.

The pop rock band — first formed by frontman Brendon Urie in 2004 — had witnessed multiple lineup changes across its 19-year run, with Urie using Panic! as a solo moniker for the group’s last four albums. Urie announced the departure in an Instagram post overnight, citing a need to “put my focus and energy on my family.”

Urie — who served as the lead vocalist on all of Panic!’s discography, including smash hit I Write Sins Not Tragedies — said that “a journey must end for a new one to begin”. The singer continued: “The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.” Urie concluded the post by thanking his fans for their “immense support”. Read Urie’s full message below.

Panic! at the Disco’s final tour will take place in March, with five dates scheduled across UK venues in Glasgow, Birmingham, London and Manchester. Alongside a decidedly mixed response from fans, a handful of musicians responded to Urie’s announcement, with the band’s current bassist Nicole Row and guitarist Mike Naran showing their support.

Over on twitter, however, the reaction to Panic!’s disbandment has been largely one of relief, particularly for punk fans more familiar with the band’s older work, or those aware of the lineup’s fraught, ever-changing history. One throughline in the social media response has seen fans address the fact that Panic! has operated as a solo moniker for Urie since 2015.

Brendon Urie telling the band that they're breaking up. pic.twitter.com/dd521f6uWQ — State of the Scene (@SOTSPodcast) January 24, 2023

brendon urie at the panic at the disco disbanding meeting pic.twitter.com/67KHD9knuw — katelynn (@sateIlitemoons) January 24, 2023

Brendon Urie be breaking up with himself, he chimed in and closed the god damn door. — 💀 🅺🅴🅻🆂 👽 (@kelseyseguin___) January 24, 2023

brendon urie breaking up panic meeting pic.twitter.com/yEP7qO1paI — andy sibbs 🫡 (@sibbsbutemo) January 24, 2023

“panic is breaking up” followed by a pic of a solo artist and three unidentified touring musicians — knives ♡ (@ftwwwillz) January 24, 2023

Elsewhere, fans harkened back to the “glory days” of Panic!, recalling some of their best albums and giving credit to both founding and longtime members like Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith, Brent Wilson and Dallon Weekes. Users also name-dropped Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz, who was an early supporter of the band around the time of their 2004 inception. Take a look at some of those responses below.

Jon Walker on his way to tell Ryan Ross the good news about panic! at the disco pic.twitter.com/91nG8as02i — Michaemical Romance 🫡 (@mkoprior) January 24, 2023

dallon weekes fell to his knees in a walmart just now — luiza 140 days (@beltingblood) January 24, 2023

anyway, thank you ryan ross for creating panic at the disco and writing music that genuinely changed my life. i love you forever 💖 — izzy ♡ (@summonursavior) January 24, 2023

everything panic! at the disco did from the 6th july 2009 pic.twitter.com/P13SEwjQx9 — mcpiss (@rrrrrrrats) January 24, 2023

pete wentz after ending panic at the discopic.twitter.com/xUPq2YftRR — maya ☂🏴‍☠️ (@sevenumbrellass) January 24, 2023

ryan ross having to see brendon urie slander the panic! at the disco name for a decade pic.twitter.com/NGwFJIh8Pm — alex property (@gloompool) January 24, 2023

panic at the disco died in 2009 bitch pic.twitter.com/UjY97gZuUN — imon ♪♬♫ (@arustedsmile) January 24, 2023

Meanwhile, many users took Panic!’s disbandment as evidence of punk rock’s revival, citing the recent comeback of bands like Paramore, Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance as evidence that the “scene is finally healing”. Scroll down for some of the best reactions from emo fans.

Panic at the Disco finally broke up, Fall Out Boy and Paramore are dropping albums, and MCR is working on new music. The scene is finally healing — Nico (@likeashadoww) January 24, 2023

i find it comical that panic at the disco is breaking up the year that paramore, fall out boy, and my chemical romance are all active groups again — kiana (@vapevocalist) January 24, 2023

i can’t believe that fall out boy and my chemical romance came back to defeat the common enemy (panic at the disco) this is truly the best day of my life — n*p ✨ (@bydeathorasylum) January 24, 2023

i’m so glad that fall out boy coming back from hiatus this time means we’re losing panic at the disco instead of my chemical romance — grim (@oldandloaded) January 24, 2023