 The funniest reactions to Panic! at the Disco's disbandment
News

Panic! at the Disco in 2005

Credit: Nigel Crane/ Redfern

Panic! at the Disco have announced that they will disband following an upcoming European tour. 

The pop rock band — first formed by frontman Brendon Urie in 2004 — had witnessed multiple lineup changes across its 19-year run, with Urie using Panic! as a solo moniker for the group’s last four albums. Urie announced the departure in an Instagram post overnight, citing a need to “put my focus and energy on my family.

Urie — who served as the lead vocalist on all of Panic!’s discography, including smash hit I Write Sins Not Tragedies — said that “a journey must end for a new one to begin”. The singer continued: “The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.” Urie concluded the post by thanking his fans for their “immense support”. Read Urie’s full message below. 

Brandon Urie of Panic at the Disco singing
Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Panic! at the Disco’s final tour will take place in March, with five dates scheduled across UK venues in Glasgow, Birmingham, London and Manchester. Alongside a decidedly mixed response from fans, a handful of musicians responded to Urie’s announcement, with the band’s current bassist Nicole Row and guitarist Mike Naran showing their support.

 

Over on twitter, however, the reaction to Panic!’s disbandment has been largely one of relief, particularly for punk fans more familiar with the band’s older work, or those aware of the lineup’s fraught, ever-changing history. One throughline in the social media response has seen fans address the fact that Panic! has operated as a solo moniker for Urie since 2015. 

Elsewhere, fans harkened back to the “glory days” of Panic!, recalling some of their best albums and giving credit to both founding and longtime members like Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith, Brent Wilson and Dallon Weekes. Users also name-dropped Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz, who was an early supporter of the band around the time of their 2004 inception. Take a look at some of those responses below. 

Meanwhile, many users took Panic!’s disbandment as evidence of punk rock’s revival, citing the recent comeback of bands like Paramore, Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance as evidence that the “scene is finally healing”. Scroll down for some of the best reactions from emo fans.   

