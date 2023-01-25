Escape the Fate accused of ripping off Dead Letter Circus’ artwork

US emo band Escape the Fate have been called out by an Australian artist for allegedly ripping off his artwork for Dead Letter Circus’ 2010 track Cage.

Posting to Facebook yesterday, Australian artist Cameron Gray pointed out how similar the newly announced artwork for Escape the Fate’s upcoming single H8 Myself is to the 2010 artwork he did for Dead Letter Circus‘ Cage, stating that he was “disappointed to find out today of a large band that I’ve enjoyed and admired for years ripping off my art, especially after they approached me to enquire about my album art.”

Gray then showed both artworks side by side, and the similarities are striking to say the least; both artworks featured almost identical colour pallets and visual styles, and both depict a figure who’s face has been removed and held up like a hand mirror, with a birdcage in the figure’s head where the face once was.

Escape the Fate have since deleted all mention of the new H8 Myself artwork from their website and social media but are yet to publicly comment on the allegations. However, in a new comment posted by Cameron Gray to his original Facebook page, the artist has stated “A couple of the band members did reach out to me directly, and as far as I’m concerned it is resolved”.