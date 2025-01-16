LA Wildfires Spark Aid Response by US Music Industry

Beyonce, Metallica, Doja Cat & more have made huge donations to the victims of the LA Wildfires

Wildfires throughout LA have burned from the 7th of January and destroyed some 12,000 structures and properties along with claiming 25 victims.

The US music industry along with high-profile musicians have stepped up to provide financial aid and grace to those who are suffering.

Beyonce was the first to fork out $2.5 million USD via her BeyGOOD Fire Relief Fund. The pop sensation and businesswoman shared in a statement:

“The BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund has donated $2.5 million to directly support families who lost their homes and community organizations at the forefront of relief. Please join us in supporting with whatever you can.”

In the same Instagram post Beyonce revealed she would also be postponing the January 14th announcement of a tour that is assumedly to promote her 2024, ‘Cowboy Carter’ album.

“The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles. I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

Rock legends Metallica also elected to donate $500k through their All Within My Hands Foundation. The sum will be split between two local Californian relief and recovery funds.

Cali-born rapper Doja Cat has partnered with the American Red Cross to design and produce wildfire relief merchandise. With 100% of proceeds going directly to the American Red Cross, to help support wildfire victims.

“numbers cannot articulate the magnitude of anguish as the disaster upends families and dismantles livelihoods.” – Metallica

Paris Hilton, who has seen her LA residence eliminated by the flames, has also joined relief efforts. Via her 11:11 Media Impact non-profit, Hilton has opened an emergency fund and donated an initial $100k to the cause. In the announcement on her Instagram, she shared she would math all donations up to $100k.

“While I’ve lost my Malibu home, my thoughts are with the countless families who have lost so much more — their homes, cherished keepsakes, the communities they loved, and their sense of stability.”

The Eagles have also donated $2.5 million to FireAid. Which is a wildfire benefit concert that is set to take place on Jan. 30. The benefit will raise funds to aid the rebuild of Los Angeles infrastructure and is billed as a “an evening of music and solidarity”.

Universal Music Group has also cancelled some major Grammy’s events including their Artist Showcase and After Grammy’s Party and will be redirecting the resources to support the victims of the tragic event.

As the fires continue to burn in Los Angeles, US musicians continue to raise awareness, readjust and support relief efforts for a city that is home to some of the biggest US music industry names.