FireAid Benefit Concert Announced to Support LA Wildfire Victims

FireAid, a benefit gig at the Intuit Dome on January 30, rallies support for wildfire victims

A benefit gig called FireAid is set to hit the Intuit Dome on January 30, rallying the music community to help those affected by the devastating wildfires tearing through Los Angeles.

Described as an “evening of music and solidarity,” the event promises to bring people together while raising funds to rebuild what’s been lost.

FireAid is being put together by the Azoff family, along with Live Nation and AEG Presents. While the lineup is still under wraps, it’s happening right before the Grammys on February 2, so you can bet there’ll be some big names stepping up for the cause.

Since the fires started on January 7, they’ve wreaked havoc across LA County, ripping through neighborhoods like Altadena, Studio City, and Runyon Canyon, and even sparking new blazes in Granada Hills. Over 100,000 people have been evacuated, and more than 9,000 structures destroyed, making it one of the most expensive natural disasters in US history, with damages hitting around $57 billion.

It’s not just regular folks who’ve been impacted, either. Celebs like Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Mark Hamill have lost their homes, and the music world has taken a hit too, with artists like Zachary Cole Smith (DIIV) and mixer Bob Clearmountain among those affected.

FireAid is one of many ways the music scene is stepping up. The Recording Academy and MusiCares have already pledged $1 million for relief efforts, offering financial aid and food vouchers for music professionals caught up in the chaos.

Details on tickets and the FireAid lineup are dropping soon. For now, mark your calendars—this gig isn’t just about great music; it’s about helping LA get back on its feet.