24 Hours of Eno hits cinemas in real time using AI generative software

Love it how technology keeps pulling the rug out from under us—to present something wholly new and original

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, along comes something like 24 Hours of Eno to shake things up and remind us why this medium still feels alive.

Wherever you are in the world, you can tune in to 24 Hours of Eno to experience multiple iterations of the groundbreaking film. Plus, explore Nothing Can Ever Be the Same, the Venice Biennale prequel created by Brendan Dawes and Gary Hustwit.

Add to that conversations with the filmmakers, Eno-inspired DJ sets, surprise guests, and exclusive content only available during this 24-hour livestream, and you’ve got an event as unpredictable as Eno himself.

On January 24, Gary Hustwit’s Oscar-shortlisted documentary about Brian Eno gets a global streaming premiere—but this isn’t your standard movie night.

Eno isn’t just a film; it’s an experience that reinvents itself every time it’s screened. Created with a generative software platform by Hustwit and digital artist Brendan Dawes, the documentary pieces itself together in real time, pulling from a deep archive of Eno’s unseen footage, unreleased music, and original interviews. The result? A version of Eno that’s entirely unique with each watch, offering billions of possible variations.

But this event goes beyond the film itself. The 24-hour livestream will feature multiple versions of Eno, exclusive video art installations, behind-the-scenes chats with the creative team, and surprise appearances. It’s a full-day celebration of Eno’s endless curiosity and willingness to break boundaries in music, art, and now, filmmaking.

Brian Eno, the man who gave us ambient music and produced for legends like U2 and Talking Heads, is no stranger to reshaping how we think about creativity. It’s fitting that Hustwit’s documentary mirrors that same spirit, delivering a fresh take on what cinema can be in the digital age.

Tickets are $24 and limited, so don’t sleep on this. Whether you’re an Eno diehard or just someone who loves seeing the rug pulled out from under them, 24 Hours of Eno is set to be as original as the man himself.

Head here for tickets.