Damon Alburn, Kate Bush and Annie Lennox Release Silent Album in Protest of UK Ai Law

Cat Stevens, The Clash and Hans Zimmer also join the surprise collaboration which released last night under the artist name 1,000 UK Artists

Following plans from the UK government to let artificial intelligence companies use copyright-protected, a collaboration from UK artists has stood up in protest.

Damon Alburn, Kate Bush and Annie Lennox are leading the charge with over 1,000 UK Artists being involved in the silent album.

As exciting as the release seems, it may not be what you think.

The entire album is a collection of silent sounds such as mild clattering or bugs passing by the microphone.

The album is more a concept of protest against the UK Government’s plans for copyright law than it is an actual album, with a message being displayed as you run through the tracklist.

The controversial legislation would allow AI companies to mine existing artistic works without compensation to the original creators

This would effectively enable the training of AI models on artists’ life’s work without consent or remuneration.

The silent album, titled ‘Is This What We Want?’ was released simultaneously across all major streaming platforms.

Each track on the album is named to display a message, with the tracklist running down forming a full sentence.

“The British Government Must Not Legalise Music Theft To Benefit AI Companies.”

Each artist involved in the album is making their stance on the proposed legislation clear, with a view that the move could have a negative lasting effect on the industry.

The album’s minimal album artwork also signifies the artist’s protest against the legislation.

While it is still not clear whether it will be passed, the effect this move could have on UK artists and the broader music industry could be severe.

It’s like removing art from the artist, which will inevitably lead to a dark, dystopian future filled with titanium robots that hunt down a final resistance of humans.

Come to think of it, that might be Terminator.

Regardless, keep up to date with all your music and entertainment news here.