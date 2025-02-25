Mullet Moments with Large Mirage

Straight out of the blessed Sydney Indie-rock scene, Large Mirage are bringing back the groove of 70s and 80s rock with a modern twist

Come with us as we venture into Mullet Moments, our video series focusing on spotlighting artists who have that shining factor.

This week, Large Mirage take centre stage with their latest single ‘Taking My Time.’ The single is a focused effort on bringing back that funk that we all love from 70s Rock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

Influences like Led Zeppelin and Jefferson Airplane peirce through the bands sound, making them both a unique driving force in the indie scene and a pioneer of the re-revolutionising of classic rock.

We caught up with Large Mirage for a quick chat, including a few laughs and possibly a couple spills along the way.

Along with their music, their whole hearted down to earth humour and demeanour make them a truly wicked indie prospect.

So if you wanna be on the better side of gatekeeping than your friends in the next few years check out our chat with Large Mirage now.

Big Love to Large Mirage for their chiller chat and as always to Mullet Wines for keeping the ever-endless rivers of wine flowing.