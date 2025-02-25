Needle In The Hay Spotlight: Letters To Lions

This NITH Spotlight, made possible with Noise Machines channels in on indie-rock band and returning talent Letters To Lions

The Sydney based rock outfit, Letters To Lions have recently returned from a six-year hiatus.

But now they’re back and better than ever, with a slew of new releases set ahead of their national tour this year.

They have joined in on the season of renewal, after spending some time away from the music scene following their hit EP release ‘Clean Eating.’

They have since emerged from their stubborn slumber and are back in the saddle of musical creation.

Kicking their reunion off in style, their re-release of hit single ‘Mushrooms’ with their fresh 2024 single ‘My Hair is a little bit on Fire’ reignited their stance in the indie-rock scene.

Mushrooms has had over nine million streams on Spotify and has put them back into the playlists of indie enthusiasts.

Along with playing alongside Rum Jungle on their current tour, they have a big year ahead of them.

With a national tour planned throughout March and April this year, they are bringing their sun soaked sound to a venue near you.

If you’re not entirely sold, their sound draws comparisons to Rum Jungle, Old Mervs and Great Gable.

But don’t take my word for it!

Head over to their spotify and check them out.

