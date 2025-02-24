Michael Vettraino Has a Trippy New Music Video out

The Louisville local has a Trippy new music video out, and it’s some of Michael’s best visual work to date

Michael Vettraino is a contemporary creative mastermind, willfully crafting compelling content in both a visual and audial form.

His unique, conceptual blends of synth inspired hymns is a fusion of both the past and present.

Merging past and present musical styles in a fashionable manner.

And with influences such as MK.Gee, Wes Montgomery and Stevie Wonder, it makes for a timeless concoction.

The artist’s new music video reflects this style, with a confrontational commentary on modern politics and society overarching the artistic approach.

Michael Vettraino’s debut music video for ‘Chasing the Sub Lime’ serves as a powerful visual companion to his thought-provoking synth-pop anthem.

The artist crafts a cinematic experience that doesn’t shy away from confronting societal issues, using striking imagery and symbolic sequences to enhance the song’s introspective themes.

The video opens with Vettraino himself framed against shifting landscapes, representing the personal journey through societal complexities.

As the synth melody builds, the visuals transition between intimate close-ups and broader societal tableaus, creating a compelling narrative tension.

Most impactful are the video’s unflinching depictions of contemporary issues, as the artist mocks and pokes fun at many societal and technological factors.

Perhaps most striking is the sequence tackling historical whitewashing, where classic paintings and photographs gradually transform to reveal overlooked historical figures and events.

This visual technique mirrors Vettraino’s musical approach – blending familiar elements with unexpected perspectives.

The main character’s growth is explained through the ‘Sub-Lime’ colouring, which grows throughout the character’s body acting as baggage of sorts.

The choreography, featuring dancers from Louisville’s contemporary scene, physically interprets the song’s call for movement – both physical and societal.

So if you want a nice synth pop anthem you can listen to with your eyes, go check out Michael Vettraino’s video now.