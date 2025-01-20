Mullet Moments with The Tryouts

The Australian indie music scene has always thrived on scrappy determination, fearless creativity, and an all-in attitude

Enter Mullet Moments, our video series that captures this raw energy, shining a spotlight on artists who live and breathe their craft.

This week, Newcastle duo The Tryouts step up to the plate. Their latest single, ‘Ray Christ’, is a heartbreaker wrapped in a pop-rock cloak—equal parts brooding and hopeful, with a melody that sticks.

It’s one of those tracks that effortlessly dances between light and dark, staying with you long after the last chord fades.

The track also comes with a vid that sees Chelsea and Dave channel full Moonrise Kingdom energy in scout uniforms, taking on weird and wonderful tasks with deadpan charm. It’s quirky, surreal, and fun—kind of like the band itself.

We caught up with The Tryouts for a candid chat, and they delivered the goods: razor-sharp wit, dry humour, and a healthy dose of industry cynicism.

From the endless Spotify grind to finding joy in the chaos of the music biz, their perspective is as refreshing as their sound. It’s clear they’re here for the love of the game, even when the game gets messy.

