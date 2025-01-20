The Pyre: Ice Chemicals forge a ferocious new chapter in French Metal

Drawing from metalcore and nü-metal influences, The Pyre showcases Ice Chemicals at their most focused and mature

French alternative metal band Ice Chemicals has forged a bold new identity with The Pyre, marking a decisive step forward in their sonic evolution.

The departure of a founding member and the addition of bassist Jérôme (formerly of Strike Back) have tightened the band’s sound, streamlining the experimentation of their debut album Alchemy into a potent blend of raw aggression and refined musicianship.

From the opening riff of “End This World,” the message is clear: Ice Chemicals are here to deliver exactly what metal fans crave.

Nana Tentaskull’s clean vocals soar above Jeff’s ferocious growls, creating a dynamic contrast that fans of Lacuna Coil and early nü-metal will recognize and revel in.

This push-and-pull vocal dynamic fuels the track, amplifying its relentless intensity and razor-sharp precision.

“Forbidden Dream” shifts gears with a relentless pace, its thunderous drums and crushing guitar riffs driving a whirlwind of sound.

Lyrically, the song dives into existential darkness, exploring themes of escapism and the weight of life’s complexities. It’s a heady mix of adrenaline and introspection, a hallmark of Ice Chemicals’ evolving sound.

The EP’s crown jewel, “Watch Me Burn,” strips back the chaos for a more vulnerable moment. Tentaskull’s ethereal vocals shine in the verses, offering a fleeting respite before Jeff’s guttural growls slam back in with unrelenting force.

The track’s slow, brooding outro crescendos into a cathartic release, leaving listeners both emotionally wrecked and deeply satisfied.

Closing out the EP, “It’s Been a Day” delivers an unrelenting blast of energy, with blistering beats, ferocious shredding, and syncopated rhythms.

It’s a fitting finale that encapsulates the band’s ability to channel raw emotion into atmospheric yet crushingly heavy compositions.

Thematically, it’s a dive into emotional turmoil—exploring toxic relationships, societal collapse, and personal catharsis.

It’s as much a technical triumph as it is a raw and intimate experience.

With the current lineup—Jeff and Nana Tentaskull on vocals, Jérôme on bass, Alex (ex-Apocryphe) on drums, Tommy on rhythm guitar, and Lucas (ex-Amarock) on lead guitar—the band is poised to leave a lasting mark on the metal scene.

Catch Ice Chemicals live on February 22, 2025, at Le Barde Atomique in Ecquevilly. The Pyre is out now and is a must-listen for fans of intense, emotionally charged metal.

Listen to The Pyre below.