‘Barney’ Movie Officially in the Works with Daniel Kaluuya and Ayo Edibiri

Mattel’s next on screen adaptation will be of the big, loveable purple Dinosaur ‘Barney’, with A24 set to produce

Remember that weird feeling when we first heard that ‘Barbie’ was getting an on screen adaptation?

Well, we’ve got yet another Mattel IP that will be getting a film, ‘Barney’.

A24 and Mattel have officially greenlit the ‘Barney’ on screen adaptation, where we will see the big Purple Dinosaur on the big screen.

Attached to the project is Daniel Kaluuya, famed from ‘Get Out’ who will be joined by ‘The Bear’ star Ayo Edibiri.

The announcement follows Mattel’s successful strategy of revitalizing nostalgic properties for modern audiences.

While initially met with skepticism, similar to early reactions to the ‘Barbie’ project, industry analysts are now watching closely given A24’s reputation for distinctive, boundary-pushing content.

This unexpected pairing of Mattel’s family-friendly dinosaur with A24‘s arthouse sensibilities suggests the film may take a more unconventional approach than traditional children’s fare.

Sources close to the production hint that the script explores themes of childhood nostalgia, fame, and cultural relevance in the digital age.

This marks A24’s first major collaboration with a toy company, potentially opening doors for more partnerships between independent studios and established IP holders in the future.

Given A24’s stellar reputation over the last few years, it is yet another exciting prospect to come out of the film distribution company.

With both Kaluuya and Edibiri attached to the project, there is so far no shortage of talent.

Kaluuya is said to be involved with his production company 59% partnering with Mattel to bring ‘Barney’ to life.

Whilst Ayo Edibiri is rumoured to be a writer for the film.

While we still don’t have many details, it is certainly an odd, yet interesting concept for a film which is sure to attract a bizarre range of audiences.

Keep up to date with more music and entertainment news here.