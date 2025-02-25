Dark Horse Comics Set to Shut Down its IOS App

One of the Worlds largest independent comic book publishers will shut down its IOS platforms, urging users to download their purchased comics

Based out of Milwaukee, Dark Horse comics is one of the largest independent comic publishers in a market dominated by “the big two” (Marvel & DC).

The publishing outfit has been behind the ‘Hellboy’ comic series, as well as ‘Behemoth’ and ‘Black Hammer.’

Unfortunately, Dark Horse will soon be shutting its doors to IOS users, but fear not as their published material will still be available on numerous other digital platforms.

While the move is saddening, Dark Horse is urging all purchasers to get a refund for comics bought or to download them before the app shuts down completely.

The shutdown is quoted to have been due to the fact that “consumer reading preferences have evolved in different directions.”

This closure comes amid broader changes in the digital comics landscape, with readers increasingly turning to subscription services rather than individual purchases.

While IOS users will miss their dose of HellBoy and many other favourites, the move is said to be an effort to improve in other areas of the publishing company.

Dark Horse representatives confirmed that while the iOS app is being discontinued, the company remains committed to digital distribution through partner platforms including ComiXology, Kindle, and various web-based services.

They emphasised that this strategic decision allows them to focus resources on platforms where reader engagement is highest.

Despite the app closure, Dark Horse has reassured fans that their publishing schedule remains robust, with several major releases planned for the coming year, including new instalments in popular series and several highly anticipated original properties.So if you’ve purchased anything on their IOS app, make sure you get your downloads in quick.

