Andrew Garfield on Spider-Man Comeback: “I Want It to Be Very Strange”

Our beloved Spidey-portrayer Andrew Garfield recently dropped some hints about how he might be coaxed back into that iconic red and blue suit

And guess what? He’s looking for a little dose of that “creative freedom” that’s at the heart of the Spider-Verse flicks. Alright, Andrew, we see you!

Now, let’s rewind a bit. Remember that epic, time-traveling, reality-bending spectacle that was 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home? Of course you do.

Garfield, along with fellow Spider-Men Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, delivered a tangled web of superhero action that had us all on the edge of our seats.

So, what about the future? Is our boy Andrew swinging back into the Spider-Verse for the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day set for 2026?

Well, it’s a bit of a mystery. Garfield, ever the master of suspense, has dismissed these rumors more than once, while simultaneously admitting to having a little fun with us netizens regarding his future roles. Cheeky, isn’t it?

At the Middle East Film & Comic Con, Garfield gave us a taste of what his Spidey comeback might look like. In his words, it’d need to be “very weird.”

He said, “I really love playing Spider-Man. I would love to play the character again in some capacity, but I think it would have to be very weird. I would want to do something very strange.

I want to do something very unique, and offbeat, and surprising, kind of like the creative freedom that they have with the animated Spider-Verse movies.

I think they’re so great and you can honor the character in so many different ways through the multiverse.”

So, does this cryptic talk make a Garfield return more or less likely? It’s tough to say. But if the Spider-Verse movies are any indication, we reckon Garfield might be swayed by a similarly mind-boggling superhero mash-up.

One like, oh I don’t know, Avengers: Doomsday, perhaps?

As of now, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to star Tom Holland once more as Spider-Man, with no word of Garfield joining the roster.

And interestingly, neither Holland, Garfield, nor Maguire were announced in the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal.

But hey, Marvel’s hinted at more cast news on the horizon, so we haven’t lost hope for a Spidey appearance, whether that’s Garfield, Holland, or someone new.

In the end, all we can do is keep our fingers crossed and our ears to the ground for more updates.

So, here’s to hoping that whatever form his return takes, if it happens, it’ll be as ‘weird’ and wonderful as Garfield himself.