A Fresh Coat of Paint for a Gaming Classic: The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

Bethesda Game Studios and Virtuos have just released their shiny new rendition of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered.

This 19-year-old RPG classic has been given a much-needed makeover, and it’s not just a quick touch-up.

We’re talking a complete overhaul that’s left fans feeling like they’ve stumbled into a familiar yet utterly enchanting new world.

The masterminds behind this revamp revealed every juicy detail in a special broadcast, showcasing the drastically altered visuals and gameplay tweaks.

The once familiar territory of Cyrodiil is now an uncanny valley of change, and fans are buzzing.

Sure, there are those who are a bit wary of the alterations, but for most, it’s a welcome excuse to plunge headfirst back into one of Bethesda’s most iconic games.

Oblivion, once notorious for its potato-like character models and rigid animations, is approaching its 20th birthday with a fresh face.

Bethesda and Virtuos decided to give this RPG old-timer a facelift for the remaster.

Let’s be real, we all loved the charm of its dated graphics, but this glow-up is something else!

Models and environments have been totally reconstructed, a new lighting system is adding depth to shadows, and lip-syncing tech is polishing those once awkward conversations.

The changes are so massive, fans are arguing that Oblivion Remastered feels more like a remake.

Whether you’re a veteran player returning to Cyrodiil, or a newbie just starting your journey, this version has something to offer.

While its visuals kept Oblivion chained to the PS3 and Xbox 360 era, Virtuos seized the chance to modernise the gameplay.

Tweaks range from a sleeker lock-picking system to the addition of sprinting, which completely shakes up the game’s dynamics.

Both third and first-person perspectives have been adjusted to utilise the progress gaming’s made over the last two decades.

From minor tweaks to fundamental changes, fans are eager to see how the 2025 version of Oblivion measures up against the original.

Despite the extensive revamp, the essence of the original Oblivion remains intact. Bethesda’s goal was to deliver a spruced-up version of the classic without losing its original charm.

Virtuos managed to maintain the clunky animations and stiff dialog that fans have come to love.

And here’s the cherry on top: they’ve even brought back many of the original cast’s lines.

Fans are already falling head over heels for these nostalgic touches.

Originally launched in 2006 for PC and Xbox 360, Oblivion has remained a favourite amongst RPG fans for nearly two decades.

So when rumours of a remaster started swirling, anticipation began to build.

The reveal was no surprise, but it did unveil a detailed rundown of some of the biggest changes in this reimagined classic.

Good news, everybody: The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is now available for all you PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X and S users.