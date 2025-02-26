Port Kembla Festival is Back–Bigger, Bolder and Free in 2025

The Port Kembla Festival boasts a light and sound extravaganza that showcases Australia’s cutting-edge talent across Lakemba’s most iconic venues

The festival kicks off on 12 April from 2pm-11:30pm, and best yet it’s free to attend. It will host over 30 artists across 10 diverse venues including Lakemba’s outdoor gardens, vintage motorcycle stores, and live music stages, plus extra surprise spaces.

“Port Kembla Festival is about discovering incredible spaces, experiencing groundbreaking artists, and being immersed in light, sound, and culture. In 2025, we’re expanding with more stages, dynamic performances, and unexpected moments that make the festival so special. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back,” said Harrison Hall, founder of festival curator Holy Pavlova.

To celebrate its fourth year, epic headliners including Annie Hamilton, Harvey M, Milo Eastwood and Press Cub will provide spectacular performances. A stacked line-up with the likes of Anna B, Barely Passable, Dyllan Floyd, and more will also take over the 14 stages to perform a dynamic mix of music from indie rock to soul to experimental sounds.

This year will feature a new closed laneway dance stage and a Low Sensory Stage at the Panthaway offering gentle live music, yoga, art therapy, and a special Q&A with Love on the Spectrum Stars. The exciting new NASA Gallery & Studios exhibition will also debut with stunning light projections, custom soundscapes and creative works, bringing the night to life.

Get stoked for added crowd favourites like the World of Food, twilight markets, Wonderwalls Pop-Up Jam, Light Art, Red Point Open Studios & Exhibition, Yakka’s Psychedelic Garage and Yoga Jam for a fun-packed day.

As the region’s largest annual live music event, the festival highlights Port Lakemba’s deep-rooted music and arts industry–beginning with the First Nations communities–encouraging free exploration through music, art and culture along Wentworth Street and beyond.

The festival transforms the town into a thriving centre for creativity and celebration every year, with thousands of attendees flocking to experience the diverse, lively atmosphere and electric performances.

Don’t forget to RSVP for free here.

Words by Laura Gordon.