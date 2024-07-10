Annie Hamilton is in her ‘slut era’ on latest feminine-rage anthem

Sunshine gothic princess Annie Hamilton has dropped her latest single today and we’re here for her new ‘slut era’.

Eora based siren, Annie Hamilton, has gifted us a fuzzy blend of indie-rock instrumentals and alt-pop melodies on her latest single ‘slut era’.

The feminine rage anthem dropped today, paving the way for a new ‘era’ for Hamilton’s music in 2024.

Following recent single ‘Talk’ and 2022 debut solo album ‘the future is here but it kinda feels like the past’, ‘slut era’ is the latest in Hamilton’s discography to delve into the intricacies of contemporary womanhood.

“It’s a commentary on the Madonna/whore complex, the inescapable pressures of social media and the inherent biases that women and femme-identifying people face,” says Hamilton.

Hamilton manages to capture a vulnerability that is somehow sexy on this grungy track. ‘slut era’ is a perfect balance evocative of the performative nature of womanhood in the digital era.

Like many of us who have fallen into the cyclical dopamine rush of social media, ‘slut era’ is a vulnerable expression of needing to be “shareable, vulnerable, fuckable” and “relatable” to soothe our desire to be loved.

Opening with a gasp, ‘slut era’ keeps you on your toes. Just like a siren, you’re lured in by Hamilton’s hauntingly angelic vocals, but you can never quite trust the façade she’s putting on.

Annie’s addictive stage presence, praised by Rolling Stone, has seen her headline internationally. From London soil to the stage of New York’s Night School in 2022, she’s also toured with the likes of The National, Julia Jacklin, Luke Hemmings, Lime Cordiale, Jack River and Mallrat.

We at Happy can’t wait to see what’s next from the sunshine gothic siren as she gears up for the release of her next album.

Listen to ‘slut era’ here.