Julia Jacklin, King Stingray, Sampa The Great, and more shortlisted for 2023 Australian Music Prize

The Australian Music Prize in partnership with EMI, Virgin, and Island has today announced its shortlist of Australian artists in the running for its annual cash prize of $30k, courtesy of Soundmerch.

After reviewing the 490 eligible Australian albums released last year, the judging panel of diverse industry experts for the Soundmerch Australian Music Prize (AMP) have today announced the nine they’ve selected as the shortlist:

1300 – Foreign Language

Body Type – Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising

Camp Cope – Running With The Hurricane

Julia Jacklin – Pre Pleasure

King Stingray – King Stingray

Laura Jean – Amateurs

Party Dozen – The Real Work

Sampa The Great – As Above, So Below

Tasman Keith – A Colour Undone

“Yet again we have a VERY strong list. It’s incredibly diverse and truly captures another year of the WORLD’S best music,” said Soundmerch AMP’s Founder and Prize Director Scott B. Murphy. “I sincerely thank the Soundmerch AMP team of judges – their donation of time and passion is much greater than what most people would think.”

The winner of the Soundmerch AMP will receive a $30k cash prize, to help support their music-making careers.

To see the impact of the prize, one just needs to look at last year’s winner Genesis Owusu; who, after winning the cash prize for his critically acclaimed album, Smiling With No Teeth, had this to say: “This means a lot. This is an award with a lot of esteem, not to mention putting real money back into music at a time like this is so crucial. I’m super grateful, and I’m keen to use this prize to help spread my art across the world, shouting out Australian talent on the way.”

The winner of the prize will be announced at an event in Sydney on the 1st of March, with EMI, Virgin and Island each helping to support the prize by contributing $3000 each to ensure that each shortlisted artist is able to attend.