Fan accidentally orders Cameo from Trivium’s Matt Heafy instead of the 1975’s Matty Healy

A fan of The 1975 has been left stunned after buying a Cameo for Matty Healy, only to find out he bought one from Trivium’s Matt Heafy in a hilarious mixup.

Ever have a gift for one of your mates go wrong? It happens to the best of us. A fan, Colin, wanting to surprise his bandmate with a Cameo from his favourite musician, but was left feeling a bit embarrassed after confusing Trivium’s frontman Matt Heafy for The 1975’s Matty Healy. Luckily for The 1975 fan, though, Matt Heafy is actually one of the nicest dudes in the game.

Look, to be honest with their surnames looking pretty similar, we cannot fault Colin for getting the two confused, especially after seeing the cameo was for only $75, you wouldn’t even think twice before clicking on it. With the hilarious mixup between the two frontmen, Matt Heafy definitely took it like a champ and recorded what Colin described as “the nicest message ever received on Cameo”.

You can watch the wholesome mixup below via Matt Heafy’s official instagram.

However, Matt Heafy did not stop there, he also posted a hilarious photo of him dressed up as The 1975 frontman, which you can view below.

It is just another beautiful day for metal and Brit Pop crossover that no one saw coming.