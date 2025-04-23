Rhi Miles Explores the Lingering Weight of Grief in ‘Upper West Side’ Music Video

‘Upper West Side’: sequel to sorrow, stained in folk-rock honesty

Independent songwriter Rhi Miles returns with ‘Upper West Side,’ a poignant new music video that serves as a sequel to her earlier release, ‘Twenty-Three.’

The track, from her latest EP It’s a Double Exposure, is a snapshot of mourning in the big city, blending nostalgic lyricism with her signature wry self-awareness.

Collaborating with cinematographer T. Oxford, editor Jack Needle, and designer Ruby Elliott, the visual echoes the song’s themes of unresolved sorrow, from the loss of her grandfather to shifting friendships and even a broken camera.

The video, directed by Rhi herself, continues the narrative of ‘Twenty-Three’—where childhood memories shape adulthood—but now delves deeper into the lingering presence of grief.

“It’s about carrying that weight with you, plus everything else life throws your way,” she explains.

‘Upper West Side’ captures grief as an ever-present stain—much like the yogurt dribble from her previous video—now part of a larger, messier tapestry.

“Anyone who has experienced grief knows you never really heal; you just learn to live with it,” Rhi reflects.

Raised between urban Japan and rural Australia, Rhi has spent the last decade carving out her own brand of introspective folk-rock, drawing inspiration from legends like Paul Simon and Joni Mitchell while weaving raw, honest storytelling into her music.

Currently backed by her trio (Tim, Tim, and Andre), Rhi remains a fixture in Sydney’s Inner West music scene, oscillating between overthinking her next release and laughing at herself.

With ‘Upper West Side,’ she offers another candid chapter in her musical diary—one that resonates with anyone who’s ever carried the past into the present.

Watch the music video now and stream the EP below.